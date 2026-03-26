air up® Expands UK Retail Footprint Within its 1,000 Stores as Challenger Hydration Brand Scales Beyond D2C

The scent-based hydration brand is a multi million UK business, with the UK market rivaling France as its second largest globally.

LONDON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- air up® is deepening its UK retail expansion with new and extended listings in Boots and Sainsburys. The rollout marks a significant milestone in the company's UK growth strategy, as it shifts from a direct-to-consumer disruptor into a scaled retail player while maintaining a distinctly differentiated approach to category growth.

The UK has become one of air up®'s most strategically important markets; the expansion reflects the effectiveness of a strategy combining behavioural change with product innovation. Simon Nüesch, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at air up®, even says they have decided to launch a major innovation in the UK market in 2027 and have already locked down a strategic launch partner to make the vision more accessible to everyone.

air up®'s presence in over 1,000 Boots & Sainsbury stores represent a deliberate step into high-frequency retail environments. Boots has doubled its in-store footprint, with the brand now spanning two shelves across 610 locations, while Sainsbury's has expanded listings across approximately 400 stores. The dual-channel expansion reflects a strategy bridging health and beauty with everyday grocery.

For the first time, air up® is introducing its new Tumbler and additional pod flavours (Lemon, Cherry Cola and a Candy Variety Pack) directly into physical retail, extending its offer beyond the original bottle format into more everyday use cases such as home, office and on-the-go hydration. The Tumbler, priced at £29.99, introduces an insulated format, while the Big Click bottle, priced at £34.99, is designed for higher-volume hydration and more active lifestyles.

Rather than competing on price or volume within saturated beverage aisles, air up® is building a modular product ecosystem encouraging repeat usage through hardware and consumables, closer in structure to a platform model than a traditional FMCG product. This approach supports both customer retention and retail differentiation, particularly as consumer expectations move towards experience-led consumption.

With more than 2 million customers globally and increasing adoption among adult consumers, air up® is moving beyond early adopters into mainstream usage. As demand continues to rise for alternatives to sugary beverages, air up® is building out a broader total hydration solution across the UK retail landscape, not competing within existing categories but redefining them.

https://shop.air-up.com/gb/en/campaign/spring

Media contact: Eva Totterdill, eva.t@group42.co.uk