Air Traffic Management Market worth $11.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report "Air Traffic Management Market by Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation), End Use (Commercial, Military), Airspace, Investment Type, Offering, Service, Airport Size and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Air traffic management market is projected to grow from USD 8.0 billion in 2022 to USD 11.8 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

According to Doc 9854 AN, 458 Global Air Traffic Management Operational Concept International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), air traffic management is the integrated management of air traffic and airspace safely, economically, and efficiently through the provision of facilities and seamless services in collaboration with all parties. This operational concept defines seven interdependent components that will be integrated to form the future ATM system. This comprises airspace organization and management, aerodrome operations, demand and capacity balancing, traffic synchronization, conflict management, airspace user operations, and ATM service delivery management.

The primary functions of air traffic management are to enable flights from and to runways or aerodromes into airspace, safely separated from hazards, within capacity limits, making optimum use of all system resources.

Based on Application, Communication segment is estimated to be the largest growing market

Modern-day aircraft are equipped with several communication technologies to enable real-time communication between pilots and ground control operators to ensure an orderly flow of air traffic and maintenance trends. Earlier, voice communication systems were primarily used to manage air traffic. However, conventional voice communication systems cannot function effectively in congested airspace, which has propelled the need to develop advanced communication technologies for air traffic control.

The 4 main communication channels used in air traffic management systems are controller to pilot data link communications (CPDLC), very high frequency (VHF) communications, automatic terminal information systems (ATIS), and voice communication control systems (VCCS). With the introduction of data link communications, air traffic controllers prefer using VHF and HF voice communication channels. The wide use of all these systems is contributing to the growth of air traffic management market

Based on Offering, Software & Solutions segment is fastest growing

Software is an essential component of ATM as it is responsible for processing all the data and information collected and exchanged between various hardware described above. It also helps in automating some of the ATM procedures.

Computers equipped with software solutions are required in various components of ATM. These are the components of the database management systems, radar data compressor unit, incident management, data link server, communication recording and management, platforms and suits, capacity and demand balance manager, and network solutions. Increased use of database management systems for automation, upgradation of primary and secondary surveillance radars are some of the factors responsible for the growth of air traffic management market.

Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the largest air traffic management market

Due to continued economic growth and a rising population with a propensity for air travel, the market in the region is growing in line with the fast-rising demand for ATM systems. For example, only 16% of Chinese airports have implemented Airport Collaborative Decision Making (A-CDM) systems, and a further 68% expected that over the next three years.

In addition, to keep pace with the US NextGen project and Europe's SESAR, a process is currently underway to integrate the air travel and ATM systems through a Seamless Asian Sky Initiative. Various Asian governments have supported the initiative, with some key countries actively involved in developing the roadmap.

Thales Group (France), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) and Saab AB (Sweden) are the key players in the global air traffic management market.

