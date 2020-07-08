Air Traffic Control Market to Reach $11.50 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in number of passengers, requirement of a better aerospace management system, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global air traffic control market

PORTLAND, Oregon, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Traffic Control Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, and Remote Tower), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, and Automation), Offerings (Hardware, Software & Solutions, and Services), and Airport Size (Large, Medium, and Small), and Sector (Commercial, and Military & Defense): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global air traffic control industry generated $8.41 billion in 2019, and is estimated to generate $11.50 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in number of passengers, requirement of a better aerospace management system, and surge in number of airports drive the growth of the global air traffic control market. However, expensive ATC systems and potential threats from cyber-attacks hinder the market growth. On the other hand, implementation of the satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario

As most of the airline operators have ceased operations, there has been a considerable decrease in air traffic. There has been nearly 80–90% reduction in air traffic in the European region during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (EUROCONTROL).

Governments and airlines have collaborated to continue operations related to medical services, humanitarian aids, and relief flights.

As the lockdown restrictions ease off and local flights begin to take off, crew, air traffic controllers, and other ground personnel have been trained regarding preventive measures such as hand hygiene, social distancing, respiratory etiquette, waste disposal, environmental cleaning, and mask usage.

The ATCT segment to continue its dominant position throughout the forecast period

Based on airspace, the ATCT segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global air traffic control market, and is expected to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its implementation as a mandatory aeronautical facility for the seamless and hassle-free day-to-day operations at the airports. However, the remote tower segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to cost efficiency it offers at the airport by eliminating the requirement of building and maintaining control tower buildings and facilities.

The surveillance segment to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the surveillance segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its highest share throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to ability to discover any aircraft without usage of any on-board equipment for locating aircraft. However, the automation segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. This is due to offering real-time data updates that assist in streamlining the overall flight plans and making collaborative decisions regarding surface movement.

LAMEA, followed by North America, to register the fastest growth rate

Based on region, LAMEA, followed by North America, is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in passenger traffic through the Middle East region and construction of new airports. However, Asia-Pacific accounted for more than one-third of the global air traffic control market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is due to surge in air passenger traffic and modernization of existing airports.

Leading market players

Adacel Technologies Limited

BAE Systems

Frequentis AG

Indra Sistemas SA

Leonardo S.p.A

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Saab AB

SkySoft-ATM

Thales Group

SOURCE Allied Market Research