Air Quality Sensor Market to Reach $12.4 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 8.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global air quality sensor market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the growing recognition of the detrimental effects of air pollution on health and the surge in government initiatives to implement strict regulations to control emissions and combat air pollution.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 'Air Quality Sensor Market by Type (Particle Sensor, Gas Sensor, Temperature Sensor), by Industry Vertical (Residential, Commercial, Government, Others), by Deployment (Indoor Air Quality, Outdoor Air Quality): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034'. According to the report, the 'air quality sensor market' was valued at $5.7 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $12.4 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Prime determinants of growth

The global air quality sensor market is experiencing robust growth due to several prime determinants. Firstly, increasing awareness of the adverse health effects of air pollution is driving demand for air quality monitoring solutions. Secondly, stringent government regulations aimed at controlling emissions and improving air quality are propelling market growth. Thirdly, rapid urbanization and industrialization are exacerbating air pollution, necessitating the adoption of air quality sensors. Additionally, technological advancements, such as miniaturized sensors and real-time monitoring capabilities, are making these devices more efficient and accessible. The integration of IoT and AI in air quality monitoring systems is further enhancing their effectiveness while rising health concerns and public awareness campaigns are encouraging investments in air quality sensors.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025–2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $5.7 billion Market Size in 2034 $12.4 billion CAGR 8.3 % No. of Pages in Report 302 Segments Covered Type, Deployment, and Industry Vertical Drivers Increasing Awareness of Health Impacts

Government Initiatives and Regulations

Technological Advancements Opportunities Integration with Smart City Infrastructure Restraint High Initial Costs and Maintenance

Segment Highlights

By type, the gas sensor segment is the largest in the air quality sensors market due to its ability to detect a wide range of harmful gases, such as carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide, which are critical for monitoring air quality in both industrial and residential settings. Additionally, advancements in gas sensor technology, such as improved sensitivity and selectivity, have made these sensors more reliable and efficient, further driving their adoption across various applications. The increasing use of gas sensors in the automotive, healthcare, and environmental monitoring sectors also contributes to their market dominance.

Based on deployment, the indoor segment of the air quality sensors market is experiencing significant growth. This segment is driven by increasing concerns about indoor air pollution, which can be more harmful than outdoor pollution, and the growing adoption of smart home technologies that integrate air quality monitoring systems. Furthermore, the rise in awareness about the health impacts of indoor pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and particulate matter, has led to a surge in demand for indoor air quality sensors in residential, commercial, and institutional buildings. The COVID-19 pandemic has also heightened the focus on indoor air quality, as people spend more time indoors and seek to ensure a healthy living environment.

By industry vertical, the commercial segment dominated the market owing to the high demand for air quality monitoring in commercial buildings, offices, and retail spaces to ensure a healthy environment for employees and customers, as well as to comply with stringent indoor air quality regulations. The commercial sector's focus on enhancing occupant well-being and productivity, along with the implementation of green building standards and certifications, has significantly contributed to the growth of this segment. Additionally, the increasing adoption of building automation systems that include air quality monitoring as a key component is further driving the demand in the commercial sector.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific region, specifically China, leads the market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and the high levels of air pollution in the region, which have prompted significant investments in air quality monitoring infrastructure and technologies. Additionally, government initiatives and policies aimed at reducing air pollution, coupled with increasing public awareness about the health risks associated with poor air quality, are driving the demand for air quality sensors in the region. The presence of major manufacturing hubs and the growing adoption of smart city projects further bolster the market's expansion in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the region's large population and the rising middle class with increasing disposable incomes are contributing to the demand for advanced air quality monitoring solutions.

Players: -

Honeywell Analytics, LLC

Siemens A.G.

Figaro Engineering Inc

Airthings AS

Sensirion AG

elichens

TSI Incorporated

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global air quality sensor market. These players have adopted strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development:

In October 2024, Figaro released a special page featuring the PDEM Series High-functionality Gas Sensor Evaluation Modules. These modules are factory pre-calibrated and suitable for evaluating various types of gas sensors, including MOS, electrochemical, catalytic, and optical sensors. They offer digital and analog outputs and are compatible with the Renesas Quick-Connect platform.

In September 2024, Infineon introduced the XENSIV™ PAS CO2 5V sensor, improving energy efficiency and air quality in buildings. This sensor is designed for easy integration into HVAC systems and provides accurate CO2 measurements for better indoor air quality management.

In October 2024, Figaro updated their Evaluation Module for Air Quality Sensors (EM26AQS), which accommodates three models of TGS26 series air quality sensors. This module facilitates the evaluation of sensor responses to indoor air pollution. It is designed for easy integration and provides accurate measurements of air quality parameters.

In March 2023, Honeywell launched a solution that combines early warning smoke detection with advanced indoor air quality (IAQ) monitoring, furthering its efforts to create safer and healthier buildings. Built on the flagship VESDA-E line of aspirating smoke detectors, the VESDA Airsolution has a unique five-in-one IAQ sensor within a single box, which can help improve building safety by identifying life safety, asset protection or IAQ issues before they escalate into problems.

