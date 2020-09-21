Air Purifier Market to Reach USD 18.15 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 10.7%: Emergen Research

- The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in demand for clean air, due to the growing population levels in addition to growing lungs problems, in urban areas

- Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends –Increasing disposable income with growth in spending on home appliances.

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Air Purifier Market is projected to reach USD 18.15 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The usage of air cleaners is significantly growing across countries, especially wherever pollution levels are extraordinarily high. Factors like the rise in industrial activities, rise in urbanization, increase in pollution because of high emission from factories, and social unit activities act as the key market drivers. APAC, Europe, and North America happen to be the major regions with a high demand for air filters.

On the availability facet, since the lockdown commenced globally, the air apparatus business was severely hampered. Retail and on-line sales came to a standstill because of the disruption on multiple fronts like logistics, on-line channels, and value chain. However fear for virus and the lingering of virus in the air has somewhat added impetus to sales of air purifier.

Request free sample of this research report at:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/116

Key Highlights From The Report

Once lockdown restrictions due to covid-19 are eased, international air apparatus corporations is likely to consume existing inventory of air purifiers and address the hampered production and international trade, inspite of chain disruptions. Recovery within the residential sector is anticipated to be slow because of discretionary shopper payment and low pollution levels.

Over the years and still now, air purifiers are thought of a luxury or lifestyle artefact instead of a necessity by the plenty. A brief shift targeted towards business and institutional end-users, especially hospitals, offices, and government buildings, is anticipated to assist recover the air purifier business.

HEPA emerged as the largest technology section in 2019 with a market share of 45.1%, due to improved potency of the technology as it entraps dust mites, pollens, dirt and different indoor allergens

Key participants include Unilever PLC, LG Electronics, Inc., IQAir North America, Panasonic Corporation, Aerus LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

North America is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, due to high buying power of shoppers, augmented by increasing awareness concerning the prevalence of diverse diseases born due to unhealthy air.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/air-purifier-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Air Purifier Market on the basis of Type, Application, and Region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Efficiency Particulate Matter (HEPA)



Activated Carbon



Ionic Filters



Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Commercial



Residential



Industrial



Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



UK



Germany



France



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



MEA



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

Find more similar research insights by Emergen Research:

Carbon Nanotube Market By Product Type (Single-Walled and Multi-Walled), Methods (Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation of Graphite, Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)), By Industry Verticals (Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Healthcare, Automotive, Textiles), Forecasts to 2027

Nanocoatings Market By Product Type (Antimicrobial, Anti-Fouling & Easy-to-Clean, Self-Cleaning. Anti-Fingerprints), By Distribution Channel, By Industry Verticals (Healthcare, Automotive, Building & Construction, Electronics, Marine, Energy, Water Treatment, Packaging), Forecasts to 2027

Metamaterials Market By Product Type (Electromagnetic, Tunable, Photonic, Frequency Selective Surface, Terahertz), By Application (Absorber, Antenna, Cloaking Devices, Super Lens, MRI, X-ray), By End Use (Medical, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power) and Regions Forecasts to 2027

Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product (Biocide & Disinfectant, Coagulants & Flocculants, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors), By End User (Oil & Gas, Municipal), By Application (Boiler, Raw Water Treatment), Forecasts to 2027

Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market By Battery Type (, By Industry Vertical (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Electronics, Marine, Power, Industrial), Forecasts to 2027

Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Trends, By Technology (Tandem Mass Spectrometry, Pulse Oximetry, Enzyme Based Assay, DNA Assay, Electrophoresis), By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Assay Kits), By Application, Forecasts to 2027





About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

With market-leading insights and an in-depth understanding of leading and niche technologies, our solutions address the most pertinent questions for your business needs. A major technological shift has been witnessed towards creating a 'Circular Economy,' fuelled by factors, such as the increased adoption of bio-based materials, along with other methods for achieving carbon neutrality. We are conversant in technologies, viz., Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Smart Manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Machine learning, Nanotechnology, Edge Computing, Blockchain Technology, Cloud Computing, Vehicle Electrification, Advanced Maintenance Analytics, and Predictive Maintenance, among other prevalent and emergent technologies.



Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Read full Press Release at : https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-air-purifier-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1252126/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Emergen Research