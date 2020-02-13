Air Pollution Control Equipment Market Size to Reach $10.4 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Air Pollution Control Equipment Market is Segmented by Product Type (Oxidizers [Thermal, Catalytic, and Others], ESPs [Dry ESPs and Wet ESPs], Scrubbers [Dry Scrubbers and Wet Scrubbers], Air Filters and Others), by Application Type (Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Flavor & Fragrance, Wood Products, Tire, Automotive, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World): Market Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Competitive Analysis: 2020-2025.

The report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's air pollution control equipment market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. The report provides market size, five-year trend (2014-2019), and five-year forecast (2020-2025). Furthermore, the report segments and analyses the market in the most comprehensive manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available as well as formulation of growth strategies.

Air Pollution Control Equipment Market: Highlights

Air pollution control equipment are the tools or devices used to reduce and remove the harmful air contaminants. The origin of air pollution can be seen in the industrial revolution when industries started to over-exploit natural resources such as wood, coal, water, and land. People had begun to sense the danger of the industrialization because of increased toxicity in air and its horrifying effects. Government institutions across developed economies began enforcing various clean air laws across different manufacturing and processing sectors.

Industrial air pollutants are generated at every stage of the industrial process, including the gathering of raw materials, manufacturing of final products, maintenance & repairs, distribution, etc. Some of the major types of equipment used to control industrial air pollution include oxidizers, scrubbers, air filters, and electrostatic precipitators (ESPs). These act as tools to help industries comply with the standards set by various government agencies.

As per Stratview Research, the global air pollution control equipment market is projected to grow at an impressive rate over the next five years to reach US$ 10.4 billion in 2025. The growing global economy is driving the industrial output, which, in turn, is raising the pollution level, especially in the developing economies because of poor stringent emission control regulations coupled with low awareness about pollution. However, in recent years, major economies are focusing on implementing stringent emission control policies in order to improve air quality. Also, there has been a growing awareness of health and safety, which is further triggering the demand for air pollution control equipment.

Based on the product type, the air pollution control equipment market is segmented as Oxidizers, ESPs, Scrubbers, Air Filters, and Others. Oxidizers are further broken down into thermal oxidizers, catalytic oxidizers, and other oxidizers. Analogously, ESPs are into dry ESPs and wet ESPs and scrubbers into dry scrubbers and wet scrubbers. ESPs are likely to remain the dominant segment during the forecast period, owing to their low maintenance and operating costs and high collection efficiency, delivering excellent results. Oxidizers are expected to remain the fastest-growing product type over the next five years as they are the most energy-efficient air pollution control equipment.

Based on the application type, chemical & pharmaceutical is projected to remain the most dominant as well as the fastest-growing application type in the air pollution control equipment market during the forecast period. Manufacturing of chemicals and medicines releases hazardous and cryogenic fumes, adversely affecting humans. Major equipment used for controlling air pollution in this application are thermal & catalytic oxidizers, dry & wet scrubbers, mist eliminators, and dust collectors.

In terms of region, Asia-Pacific is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for air pollution control equipment during the forecast period. China is one of the largest producers of chemicals, cement, automotive, flavor & fragrance, and tires among others. The country is implementing stringent policies in order to control industrial air pollution. For instance, coal-fired power plants with capacity over 200 MW in all cities in Eastern China are required to install De-NOX filters. Since 2015, there has been a stricter implementation of environmental laws to curb industrial pollution in China. Thousands of factories that were unable to meet production standards have been suspended. Similar trends have also been witnessed in other emerging economies of the region, including India and Taiwan.

Europe is expected to remain the second-largest market for air pollution control equipment in years to come. Western Europe is expected to remain the major market, whereas Eastern Europe is projected to remain the fastest-growing market in Europe. European Union has set a limit for emissions of pollutants from large combustion plants with a thermal input of 50 MW or more and medium combustion plants over 1MW or less than 50 MW as a part of the Clean Air Policy Package.

Some of the key players in the air pollution control equipment market are Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., CECO Environmental Corp., CTP Chemisch Thermische Prozesstechnik GmbH, Durr AG, GE Company, Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., The Fives Group, and Zeeco Inc.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global air pollution control equipment market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Air Pollution Control Equipment Market, by Product Type

Oxidizers

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Product Type Analysis: Thermal, Catalytic, and Others

ESPs

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Product Type Analysis: Dry ESPs and Wet ESPs

Scrubbers

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Product Type Analysis: Dry Scrubbers and Wet Scrubbers

Air Filters (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Pollution Control Equipment Market, by Application Type

Chemical & Pharmaceutical (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Flavor & Fragrance (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wood Products (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Tire (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Pollution Control Equipment Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Western Europe , Eastern Europe and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

