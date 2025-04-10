Air New Zealand unveils new uniform: A bold celebration of Aotearoa, artistry, and creativity, designed by Emilia Wickstead

Designed by the world-renowned Emilia Wickstead, with bespoke hand painted prints from tā moko artist Te Rangitu Netana, the uniform marks the beginning of a new era for Air New Zealand. The collection shines a light on what makes New Zealand unique creating a designs that are anything but uniform.

Worn by 6,000 Air New Zealanders around the world, Air New Zealand's uniforms have always been a core part of its identity. The airline's uniforms are known for being bold, creative, and instantly recognisable, a tradition Emilia and Te Rangitu's design continues.

Key pieces in the collection, include 'The Fine Print – Dress', which showcases Emilia's mastery of her craft, featuring the intricate and meaningful kōwhai print, 'The Collective Thread – Shirt', which features striking purapura whetū patterns, designed to be worn by any cabin crew or ground staff, highlighting the versatility of the collection.

The Ie Faitaga to be trialled by Pasifika team members supports the airline's commitment to inclusivity. New designs for pilots include a bold pinstripe suit, with a kiwi feather lining, symbolising leadership and prestige.

Quotes

"For us, this is more than just a uniform. It is a celebration of our people, our culture, and our values. Air New Zealand has never been about standing still or blending in. We have a tradition of being bold, showcasing what makes us unique, and celebrating our team members. Our new uniform encapsulates everything we stand for – a combination of innovation, rich cultural heritage, and a deep sense of pride and belonging."- Air New Zealand Chief Executive Greg Foran

"Designing the Air New Zealand uniform has been an incredibly personal project for me. At the heart of it was a deep respect for the heritage and the unique identity of New Zealand's people and land. It was essential to me that this uniform tells a meaningful story about Aotearoa. I wanted to create a uniform that empowers individuals and inspires pride in all who wear it and see it. For me, good design should always evoke a sense of pride and occasion, and I believe this uniform will do just that." - Emilia Wickstead, Founder & Creative Director

"Each print is a story, deeply rooted in the traditions and values of Aotearoa. As a Māori artist on the world stage, I feel a deep responsibility in ensuring our culture is represented in a way that is authentic and meaningful. I'm proud that these designs have found a place in Air New Zealand's uniform, bringing te ao Māori to designs that show up all over the world." - Te Rangitu Netana, Print Artist

Dressing for our future

Air New Zealand is excited to share this new uniform with the world, beginning with the uniform reveal ahead of onboard wearer trial, commencing in May 2025. Following a period of testing and feedback from uniform wearers across the airline, the new uniform will be rolled out across Air New Zealand's network, with it rolling out across the workforce and team members proudly wearing it from 2026.

Collection Assets

Photos and video of the uniform are available here .

About

More information on Emilia Wickstead is available here .

More information on Te Rangitu Netana is available here .

Press Contacts for Emilia Wickstead

PR Consulting

Max Stromber & Rachel Kaplan

emiliawickstead@prconsulting.net

Press Contact for Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand media

media@airnz.co.nz

+64 21 747 320

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2661627/Air_New_Zealand_Emilia_Wickstead_Uniform_Group_Shot___Press_Wire.jpg