Air Fryer Market to Reach $1.89 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025, Says Meticulous Research®

Market Growth Driven by Health & Wellness Awareness, Convenient Cooking Demand, Home-Cooked Meal Preferences, and Smart Technology Integration

REDDING, Calif., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive market research report titled 'Air Fryer Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Type (Manual, Automatic), Capacity (Up to 4 Liters, 4 Liters to 6 Liters, Above 8 Liters, End User (Residential, Commercial), Sales Channel (Online, Offline), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2032', the air fryer market is projected to reach $1.89 billion by 2032, up from an estimated $1.15 billion in 2025, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The impressive growth of the air fryer market is driven by increasing awareness about health and wellness amid rising consumer focus on reducing unhealthy fats and calories. The market's expansion is fueled by growing demand for convenient and quick cooking solutions, rising preference for home-cooked meals, advancing smart technology integration, and expanding multifunctional appliance capabilities across key global markets.

The industry is experiencing revolutionary transformation through sophisticated smart air fryer innovations, advanced automation technologies, and development of multifunctional cooking solutions. Leading companies are embracing artificial intelligence integration while expanding into emerging markets and developing cutting-edge connected kitchen appliances for health-conscious consumers worldwide.

Revolutionary Market Transformation Through Smart Cooking Innovation

The air fryer market represents a paradigm shift in kitchen appliance technology and healthy cooking solutions. As consumers increasingly prioritize health-conscious lifestyles and convenient cooking methods, air fryers offer a revolutionary solution that addresses the growing demand for oil-free cooking, time-saving meal preparation, and smart kitchen integration across diverse household applications.

Market leaders are investing heavily in smart technology development and automation capabilities, establishing production capabilities that can deliver scalable, user-friendly air fryer solutions. This technological advancement is making sophisticated healthy cooking increasingly accessible while delivering superior convenience and nutritional benefits.

Dynamic Growth Across Key Market Segments

Based on type, the Automatic Air Fryer segment dominates the market in 2025, capturing the largest market share due to smart technologies that automate cooking processes, convenience and ease of use appealing to busy individuals, and consistency in achieving evenly cooked, crispy food with minimal effort. This segment is also anticipated to record the highest growth rate, driven by manufacturers' focus on launching advanced functionalities and enhanced designs.

Based on capacity, the Up to 4 Liters segment leads the market, reflecting optimal sizing for typical household cooking needs, compact design suitable for modern kitchen spaces, and affordability for residential consumers. This capacity range provides ideal balance between functionality and space efficiency for individual and small family use.

Based on end users, the Residential segment accounts for the largest market share, attributed to growing health consciousness among home cooks, convenience requirements for busy lifestyles, and increasing preference for home-prepared meals over restaurant dining. The rising focus on kitchen modernization and smart home integration further supports residential segment growth.

Strategic Market Opportunities and Innovation Drivers

The market presents extraordinary growth opportunities through smart technology integration, multifunctional appliance development, and expansion into emerging markets with rising disposable incomes. Companies are discovering new revenue streams through connected kitchen ecosystems and AI-powered cooking assistance while establishing comprehensive smart home appliance portfolios.

Key market drivers include:

Health & Wellness Awareness: Growing consumer consciousness about reducing unhealthy fats and calories driving adoption of oil-free cooking methods without sacrificing flavor or texture

Growing consumer consciousness about reducing unhealthy fats and calories driving adoption of oil-free cooking methods without sacrificing flavor or texture Convenient Cooking Solutions: Rising demand for time-saving appliances that simplify meal preparation for busy lifestyles while maintaining nutritional quality and taste

Rising demand for time-saving appliances that simplify meal preparation for busy lifestyles while maintaining nutritional quality and taste Home-Cooked Meal Preferences: Increasing focus on healthy home dining experiences over restaurant meals, emphasizing food safety, ingredient control, and cost-effectiveness

Increasing focus on healthy home dining experiences over restaurant meals, emphasizing food safety, ingredient control, and cost-effectiveness Smart Technology Integration: Advanced features including remote control, voice activation, smart home connectivity, and precision cooking capabilities enhancing user experience and convenience

Regional Market Leadership and Emerging Growth

North America commands the largest market share in 2025 with approximately 37% of the global market, driven by increasing consumer demand for healthier cooking methods, convenience and time-saving benefits, growing preference for healthy home-cooked meals, and market player focus on launching innovative AI-integrated smart air fryers.

Asia-Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 8% during 2025-2032, propelled by rising disposable income and increased affordability, shifting culinary habits toward health-conscious cooking, growing consumer interest influenced by social media trends, and increasing adoption of smart home technologies and connected devices.

Europe represents a significant market, supported by advanced kitchen appliance adoption, health-conscious consumer base, stringent food safety awareness, and presence of leading home appliance manufacturers with emphasis on energy efficiency and smart connectivity.

Dynamic Competitive Landscape Driving Innovation

The global air fryer market features an innovative competitive ecosystem comprising established kitchen appliance manufacturers, emerging smart technology companies, and integrated home solution providers. This diverse landscape fosters rapid technological advancement through smart feature integration and multifunctional appliance development.

Industry leaders are implementing integrated solutions that combine advanced air frying technology with smart connectivity features and automated cooking capabilities. Companies are pursuing strategic product launches while addressing convenience and health optimization challenges across different consumer segments.

Market Leaders Shaping Industry Future

Key players driving the global air fryer market include Breville Group Limited (Australia), Conair Corporation (U.S.), Groupe SEB (France), Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (U.S.), Instant Brands Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), SharkNinja Operating LLC (U.S.), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (U.S.), Cosori (U.S.), and GoWISE USA (U.S.).

These companies are focusing on strategies such as smart technology integration, advanced automation development, multifunctional appliance innovation, strategic product launches, and expansion into emerging markets to strengthen their market position.

Latest Industry Developments

Recent market developments include:

Smart Air Fryer Innovation: Launch of Cosori Smart TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer featuring advanced smart functions and ten cooking presets including preheat, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate capabilities

Launch of Cosori Smart TurboBlaze 6-Quart Air Fryer featuring advanced smart functions and ten cooking presets including preheat, air fry, roast, bake, broil, and dehydrate capabilities Advanced Technology Integration: Introduction of Xiaomi MIJIA smart non-turning air fryer with 4.5L capacity featuring enhanced 360-degree hot air circulation technology for more efficient cooking

Introduction of Xiaomi MIJIA smart non-turning air fryer with 4.5L capacity featuring enhanced 360-degree hot air circulation technology for more efficient cooking Multifunctional Capabilities: Development of air fryers with expanded cooking functionalities including roasting, baking, grilling, and dehydrating, providing comprehensive kitchen solution value

Market Challenges and Opportunities

While the market shows strong growth potential, it faces challenges including intense competition from traditional cooking appliances, varying consumer awareness levels about air fryer benefits, price sensitivity in emerging markets, and technical complexity in smart feature integration requiring user education and support.

However, significant opportunities exist in smart home technology integration, expanding multifunctional appliance capabilities, growing health-conscious consumer base, emerging markets with rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand for energy-efficient kitchen appliances with advanced automation features.

The Online Sales Channel segment is expected to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by convenience of online shopping, competitive pricing and promotional offers, comprehensive product information and customer reviews, and growing e-commerce adoption accelerated by digital lifestyle preferences.

