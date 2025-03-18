Air France unveils its new La Première experience, the highest expression of travel

« The launch of our new La Première experience is a major step in our strategic roadmap", said Benjamin Smith, President of Air France and CEO of Air France-KLM Group. "We continue to invest in state-of-the-art products for our customers at every step of their journey, with the aim of positioning Air France at the highest level worldwide. With a new private ground experience at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport and a completely redesigned, larger-than-ever La Première suite onboard, this new experience truly is the highest expression of travel. It continues to be elevated by our dedicated staff, who strive to make each journey an exceptional moment. Going forward, we will make this new product available on more aircraft to more destinations, a testament to our commitment to excellence".

A fully customizable suite extending over five windows: an Air France exclusive

Developed over three years, Air France's new La Première suite features a unique and fully adaptable design, consisting of a seat and a chaise longue that transform into a full bed.

The seat adjusts to different phases of the flight: takeoff, landing, dining, or relaxation mode. With an embossed leather headrest featuring Air France's historic winged seahorse emblem and plush ergonomic padding, the seat adapts to each passenger's body for optimal comfort. A nearby console and table provide convenient space for working or dining.

Opposite the seat, the chaise longue offers the perfect place to stretch out while remaining seated, ideal for reading or watching a movie. For maximum comfort while sleeping, it extends seamlessly into a fully flat bed measuring two meters long and 75 centimeters wide. The new suite adapts to each passenger's rhythm and desires. Each one offers a private space totaling nearly 3.5 square meters, providing 25% more space compared to the current cabin. A cozy blanket and large cushions make this space an intimate cocoon.

Each suite is enclosed by a thick, floor-to-ceiling curtain for complete privacy and a peaceful ambiance. The side suites boast five windows, an Air France exclusive feature. Meanwhile, adjacent suites in the center of the cabin allow for shared travel while maintaining privacy thanks to a full-height, electric sliding partition that can be activated at the touch of a button.

The quintessence of elegance

Exclusively reserved for La Première guests, this cabin, located at the front of the aircraft, offers a completely private experience. Every detail has been meticulously designed. Only the finest materials, such as full-grain leather and plush wool, have been carefully selected for these new suites crafted in France by STELIA Aerospace. Its unique design was conceived by the company in association with the expertise of the Design Investment studio and the SGK Brandimage agency.

The cabin's design features a harmonious color palette dominated by shades of gray, with leather-trimmed finishes and exclusive fabrics created for La Première. Touches of red, reminiscent of haute couture, add character and distinction. Champagne-colored metallic accents enhance every detail, while the dark carpeting creates a sense of airiness and fluidity, giving the impression of suspension.

To create an unparalleled sense of space, overhead compartments have been replaced with floor-level storage. A large sliding drawer accommodates up to two carry-on suitcases, while a second drawer under the chaise longue provides space for footwear. A personal compartment with a backlit mirror is available near the seat for personal belongings, along with an individual wardrobe.

Light plays a central role in this exceptional setting. The five windows fill the space with natural brightness, creating a serene atmosphere. They feature electric translucent or blackout shades. The lighting system includes two lamps adorned with the signature Air France winged seahorse, available as both wall-mounted and floor-standing fixtures. Subtle ambient lighting accompanies each phase of the flight.

Onboard, cutting-edge technology enhances the travel experience. Each guest enjoys two 32-inch 4K screens, offering over 1,500 hours of entertainment accessible from the seat, chaise longue, or bed. Noise-canceling headphones are provided, and passengers can also connect their personal headphones via Bluetooth. The suite is equipped with 110V/220V electrical outlets, USB-A and USB-C ports, wireless charging stations, and dedicated holders for smartphones or tablets. Free Wi-Fi is available throughout the journey. Soon, Air France will introduce a new ultra-high-speed connectivity service across its fleet, replacing the current offering and providing an at-home experience in the sky.*

The suite can be intuitively controlled via a wireless touchscreen tablet. With a simple touch, passengers can adjust the inclination of their seat, chaise longue, or bed, as well as the lighting and window shades. The tablet also allows easy navigation through all entertainment options.

Four suites will progressively be introduced on a selection of Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The first aircraft to feature the new La Première cabin, named Épernay, will take off in the spring and fly to New York-JFK. Other destinations, including Los Angeles, Singapore, and Tokyo-Haneda, will be added during the summer 2025 season.

La Première is currently available from Paris-Charles de Gaulle to Abidjan, Dubai, Los Angeles, Miami, New York-JFK, San Francisco, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Tokyo-Haneda and Washington DC.

La Première, the highest expression of travel

Air France's La Première is the perfect blend of a rich heritage, cherished and upheld since 1933, and a never-end quest for excellence. Every stage of the journey is designed to offer an exceptional, tailor-made experience. From the spacious airport lounge to the private onboard suite, from three-star cuisine to a carefully curated selection of fine wines and champagnes, and from restful nights at 35,000 feet to personalized service, every moment is elevated to transform travel into an unforgettable experience.

By reinventing this signature product, which is deeply embedded in its DNA, Air France is taking another step forward in its move upmarket.

*The rollout of this new Wi-Fi service across the entire Air France fleet will begin in the summer 2025 season. The service will be entirely free for Flying Blue and La Première customers.

