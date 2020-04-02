Air Barriers Market Size to Reach US$ 6.0 Billion in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new market research report on Air Barriers Market by Form Type (Sheet-Applied, Fluid-Applied, and Others), by Permeability Type (Vapor Permeable and Vapor Impermeable), by Substrate Type (Gypsum, CMU, OSB, and Others), by End-Use Type (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of The World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, studies the air barriers market over the trend period of 2014 to 2019 and the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 in terms of both value and volume shipments. After a continuous interest in our below-grade waterproofing market report from the industry stakeholders, we have tried to further accentuate our research scope to the air barriers market. The report estimates the current and future demand for air barriers at the global, regional, as well as country level. The report also studies all the major suppliers of air barriers across the globe. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate the growth strategies.

Air Barriers Market: Highlights

Air barrier is a system used to control the flow of air in building enclosures. Energy loss and durability & resiliency of the building are the two most important forces that necessitate the usage of air barriers in the building envelopes. Climate zone is another important factor for determining the usage of barrier materials in the building. Temperature, general climate conditions, and the analysis of dew point fall within the wall cavity play a vital role in the consideration of the type of air barriers to be used. Air barriers in typical non-residential buildings are estimated to reduce air leakage by up to 83 percent, mitigate gas bills by more than 40 percent and cut down electrical consumption by more than 25 percent, based on a study performed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

The year 2020 is likely to be extremely challenging as major global economies are in the clinch of coronavirus (COVID-19). The outburst of coronavirus in China followed by its spread in the major economies is anticipated to strike an unrecoverable dent on the growth of the construction industry. None of the companies or materials used in the construction industry proves to be invincible from the coronavirus effect including waterproofing systems and air barriers.

The construction industry is anticipated to face a labor shortage, shutdown of various projects, legal issues and shortage of materials. While some anticipations have also been made that commercial (non-residential) construction may cause a lag of 12 to 18 months in the USA. Gauging the real impact of coronavirus on the market at this moment is extremely difficult as the situation is becoming graver day by day compelling the major economies to lock down countries and shut down manufacturing plants and construction activities.

Despite the worrisome situation in 2020, the long-term market repercussions seem negligible. As per Stratview Research, the air barriers market is estimated to reach an estimated US$ 6.0 billion in 2025, offering good opportunities for the market participants in the long-term scenario. An expected recovery of the construction industry post coronavirus, growing need for the reduction in energy loss of buildings, growing concerns about indoor air quality, and increasing awareness about green building technologies are some key factors fuelling the growth of the market. Furthermore, there is also a push in the market by the International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) and several states' energy codes such as Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and Michigan, which now necessitate the use of air barriers.

Stratview has firstly segmented the air barrier market based on the form type as fluid-applied, sheet-applied, and others. Fluid-applied air barrier is expected to continue to rule the market, owing to its ease of application using a simple and cheap instrument (roller, sprayer, and brush), reduced time and cost of installation, less or no dependency on the installer, and no use of fasteners. The sheet-applied air barrier is also likely to offer significant market opportunities owing to its ability to maintain the thickness of the membrane with special mixing material or installation equipment.

Based on the permeability type, the vapor permeable air barrier is expected to remain the dominant as well as the faster-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The ability to resist air along with water vapor, slow diffusion of water vapor and aid in resisting the live loads which increase energy efficiency are some key factors fueling the demand for permeable air barriers.

In terms of region, North America is projected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing market for air barriers during the forecast period. The USA and Canada have been the growth engines of the North American market, driven by an extreme cold climate, stringent regulations, rapid urbanization, and increased awareness towards energy-efficient and economical green buildings. One of the key factors behind the dominance of the region is the early adoption of air barriers by the design professionals and architects in the US states, such as Connecticut, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, Illinois, and Vermont, which recognized the importance of an efficient air barrier system. The outbreak of COVID 19 in major economies of the world may fade the growth trajectory temporarily, especially in 2020, but North America's attractiveness among all regions remains ubiquitous in terms of market growth and size.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw materials suppliers, air barrier manufacturers, distributors, and end-users (builders/owners, municipal authorities, construction contractors, etc.). Key players in the air barriers market are RPM International Inc., Carlisle Companies Incorporated, SIKA AG, Henry Company, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., The 3M Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Polyguard Products Inc., and Prosoco Inc.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors

This report studies the global air barriers market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Air Barriers Market, By Form Type:

Fluid-Applied Air Barriers (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Sheet-Applied Air Barriers

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Type Analysis: Self-Adhered and Mechanically Fastened

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Barriers Market, By Permeability Type

Vapor Permeable (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Vapor Impermeable (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Barriers Market, By Substrate Type

Gypsum (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

CMU (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

OSB (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Barriers Market, By End-Use Type

Commercial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Residential (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Air Barriers Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , Russia , Switzerland , Norway , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , Middle East , and Others)

