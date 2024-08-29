AIoT Platform Market to Reach $424 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 35.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The surge in digitalization, rise in need for intelligent transportation systems, and increase in adoption of advanced technologies positively impact the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AIoT Platform Market by Offering (Solution, and Services), Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, and Others), Solution Type (Connectivity Management, Device Management, and Application Management), and End User (B2B, B2G, and B2C): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the AIoT platform market was valued at $27.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $424 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 35.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth:

The surge in digitalization, rise in need for intelligent transportation systems, and increase in the adoption of advanced technologies drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in adoption of IoT devices, advancements in AI technology, and growth in demand for automation are expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, expansion of AIoT applications in various industries, such as healthcare, agriculture, and retail, is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years. However, data privacy & security concerns and lack of standardization in data formats, communication protocols, & networks are expected to hamper the market growth.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74838

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details Forecast Period

2024–2032 Base Year

2023 Market Size in 2023

$27.7 Billion Market Size in 2032

$424 Billion CAGR

35.80 % No. of Pages in Report

396 Segments covered

Offering, Solution Type, Industry Vertical, End User, and Region. Drivers

Surge in digitalization



Rise in need for intelligent transportation systems



Surge in adoption of IoT devices



advancements in AI technology



Growth in demand for automation Opportunity

Expansion of AIoT applications in various industries, such as healthcare, agriculture, and retail Restraints

Data privacy and security concerns



Lack of standardization in data formats, communication protocols, and network

Buy this Complete Report (396 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aiot-platform-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to rule the market

By offering, the solution segment held the major share in 2023, garnering less than two-thirds of the global AIoT platform market revenue. AIoT platform market is rapidly evolving owing to the increasing demand for edge computing, which involves processing data closer to the source rather than sending it to a centralized data center. The services segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 38.7% during the forecast period, owing to services reducing the time and costs associated with optimizing systems in the initial phase of deployment, as services help to deploy and integrate distinct solutions in an enterprise ecosystem.

The device management segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

By solution type, the device management segment contributed to the highest share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the global AIoT platform market revenue. AIoT can help streamline device management by providing real-time insights into device performance, identifying issues and anomalies, and predicting maintenance needs. The application management segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 38.6% throughout the forecast period, owing to ensuring that applications run smoothly, are secure, and meet the needs of the organization. With the growing complexity of modern technology, application management has become increasingly important and challenging.

The manufacturing segment to dominate by 2032

By industry vertical, the manufacturing segment accounted for more than one-fifth of the global AIoT platform market share in 2023 and is expected to remain dominant by 2032, owing to monitoring and analyzing production processes in real time. These platforms can detect defects or anomalies, enabling quick action to prevent product quality issues. This reduces the risk of product recalls and associated costs. The transportation and logistics segment is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 40.7% throughout the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of autonomous vehicles and drones. AIoT platforms can enable these vehicles to navigate and operate autonomously, improving safety and efficiency while reducing costs.

The manufacturing segment to dominate by 2032

By end user, the B2B segment accounted for nearly half of the global AIoT platform market share in 2023, and is expected to display the fastest CAGR of 37.5% from 2024-2032. With AIoT platforms, B2B enterprises can unlock new opportunities, drive competitive advantage, and accelerate digital transformation in a rapidly evolving market landscape.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2023

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the global AIoT platform market revenue in 2023, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the increase in adoption of IoT devices, advancements in AI technology, and the growth in demand for data analytics and automation in various industries in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 42.0% during the forecast period, owing to strong technological capabilities, encouraging governmental regulations on advanced technologies such as AI, ML, automation and IoT.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74838

Major Market Players-

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAS Institute Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Google LLC

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Oracle Corporation

Tencent Cloud

Cloud Amazon Web Services Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Axiomtek Co., Ltd.

Williot

Sharp Corporation (SHARP)

The report analyzes these key players in the global AIoT platform market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg