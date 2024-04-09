aiNTEL, New Cybersecurity Service Launches Leveraging AI for Private Sector Business Intelligence

LONDON, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a mission to minimize risk and empower business leaders who require key intelligence for compliance, governance and regulatory decisions, cybersecurity platform software aiNTEL recently launched, focusing on providing decision intelligence and background checks using AI.

After demoing the product, the BBC's Technology Reporter Padraig Belton stated "aiNTEL is an AI and big data company that gives the power back to private sector companies, providing a platform for key intelligence in decision making."

Richard Jereissati, Board member of aiNTEL

Harnessing the latest developments in AI, aiNTEL not only scans all public sites, public records and social media but also the dark web, creating a comprehensive brief on any individual, company or case and detailing both their personal and professional connections building relationship diagrams. As a service it is most valuable to private sector firms conducting due diligence background checks on key management, monitoring founders and companies they invest in and maintaining compliance and good governance.

aiNTEL is operating within a sizeable market, with the Competitive Enterprise Institute finding that the cost of compliance for large companies amounts to as much as $10,000 per employee. Compliance costs for global banks for example, and those with over 20,000 employees can exceed $200 million annually. Underscoring the need for more competitive solutions that scale, such as aiNTEL.

There are multiple applications for the technology, including a media watch service for companies needing to manage their reputations and risk profiles. With an emphasis on granular detail while leveraging big data, aiNTEL's proprietary technology stack includes facial recognition, 'fuzzy' name matching, multi criteria searches and deep neural networks to deliver thorough intelligence, giving companies the power to make critical decisions.

aiNTEL board member Richard Jreissati highlighted the benefits of the technology, "We value working with companies that need extensive information on an individual or company in order to meet their own compliance and business goals in a safe environment. Now also working with AI, it's a proven and mature technology that we are excited to have launched and be rolling out with our partners."

To learn more about aiNTEL, you can visit https://www.aintel.com

