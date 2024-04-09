AIMobile Debuts an Innovative Edge AI Box powered by Qualcomm

NUREMBERG, Germany, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMobile launches its latest Edge AI product today; AIM-Edge QC01 was designed with the aim to democratize Edge AI technologies and empower a wider range of applications with accessible entry-level computing power. Powered by the Qualcomm® QCS6490 processor, AIM-Edge QC01 is equipped with multi-OS support and USB/LAN ports for camera connection. Its compact, fanless form factor makes it ideal for easy implementation and flexible application scenarios. Drawing on nearly a decade of expertise in Edge AI, AIMobile also adds market-proven AI models on top to shorten time to market for partners. The AI Edge Box is demonstrated at Qualcomm Technologies' booth (#161, Hall 5, NurnbergMesse) at Embedded World. Aside from the box form factor, AIMobile is making available a system on module (SOM) based on the QCS6490 processor.

QCS6490 is optimized for IoT solutions. Featuring the Qualcomm® Kryo™ 670 CPU and a Qualcomm® Hexagon™ processor featuring an AI-accelerator architecture, the solution delivers powerful connections, computing performance, and is purpose-built for industrial and commercial IoT applications. Adopting the QCS6490, QC01's NPU speed measures up to 2.7 GHz and accelerates combined AI performance up to 13 TOPS. There is also the additional advantage of low power consumption and a long-life cycle compared to similar industry products.

Utilizing AIMobile's AI models, QC01 offers versatile applications across multiple vertical markets, encompassing smart retail, smart security, smart transportation, smart building infrastructure, smart city initiatives, smart home setups, and fleet management systems. By integrating edge AI technology, it enhances safety measures, boosts customer engagement, and drives cost efficiencies. Diverse application scenarios include queue analytics for optimizing customer flow, slip and fall detection for first-aid rendering, vehicle counting for traffic management, and cooler door monitoring to guarantee product freshness and optimize inventory management.

"AIMobile has engaged with Qualcomm Technologies on various IoT solutions since its debut and is confident that its technologies are always a game-changer." said Timothy Chang, President of AIMobile, "We are really honored to work with Qualcomm Technologies again in the ever-growing edge AI field. With QCS6490-powered QC01, we aim to tap into a broad set of applications where computing power and budget are perfectly balanced."

"We are excited to collaborate with AIMobile on the launch of the AIM-Edge QC01, powered by our QCS6490 processor. This innovative edge AI box brings accessible entry-level computing power to a wide range of applications, enabling the democratization of edge AI technologies," said Dev Singh, vice president, business development and head of building, enterprise & industrial automation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are proud to be part of this game-changing endeavor and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the industry."

About AIMobile

AIMobile was co-founded by two industry-leading companies Inventec Corporation and Advantech Co., Ltd with the same vision of enabling next-generation industries with smart technologies. With its solid roots of decades-long mobility and connectivity experience in handheld devices, AIMobile aims to bring smart handheld and edge computing solutions to industrial customers with state-of-the-art hardware and software integrated.

Contact about this news

USA: Edward King, email: king.edward@inventec.com, M: 408-796-8212

Rest of World: Danny Chang, email: chang.danny@inventec.com, M: +886-937-195-569

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2381162/AIMobile.jpg