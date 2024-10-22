AIMed 2024: A Pioneer in Healthcare Innovation to Join Key AI in Medicine Event

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan proudly announce that Reenita Das, Partner and Senior Vice President of Healthcare & Life Sciences, will attend the highly anticipated AIMed 2024 Global Summit. The event, held from November 17 - 19, 2024, 2024, will bring together healthcare leaders and AI innovators from across the globe at Caribe Royale Orlando to discuss the transformative impact of artificial intelligence in healthcare.

Reenita will serve as Co-Chair and Kickoff Speaker for the "AI and Its Impact on Women's HealthTech" track on Monday, November 18. This track is an educational program organized by Dr. Anthony Chang, Reenita Das, and Harry P. Pappas, founder of the Women's Health and Wellness Society, an educational and advocacy group for women. Pappas is also the founder of the Intelligent Health Association and has collaborated with Frost & Sullivan for over 15 years.

AIMed 2024 is the premier global event for artificial intelligence in healthcare, providing an ideal platform for industry experts like Reenita Das to share insights on leveraging AI to enhance healthcare systems and transform clinical workflows. Attendees will benefit from keynote speeches, hands-on workshops, and networking opportunities with top professionals worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to be part of AIMed 2024, where we will explore the critical role AI plays in addressing global healthcare challenges and improving patient outcomes," said Reenita Das. "This summit represents an opportunity for healthcare leaders to share their vision and collaborate on advancing the future of medicine."

Frost & Sullivan's strategic involvement in AIMed 2024 further highlights its commitment to fostering innovation and growth in healthcare. With a unique blend of AI and healthcare technology expertise, Reenita Das will contribute to impactful discussions on applying AI-driven solutions for real-world healthcare challenges.

Why This Partnership Matters:

AIMed24 is committed to building long-term partnerships with key organizations that share its vision of improving healthcare through AI. Frost & Sullivan's expertise in identifying growth opportunities and their forward-looking approach to industry trends makes them an ideal partner. Together, AIMed24 and Frost & Sullivan will deliver a unique, high-value experience for attendees, ensuring they leave equipped with actionable strategies and insights to drive AI innovation in healthcare.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has guided the world's top companies toward transformational growth journeys that result in a stream of innovative growth opportunities. Frost's Growth Pipeline as a Service (GPaaS) value proposition allows customers to maximize their economic potential, navigate emerging megatrends, and shape a future based on sustainable growth. Learn more.

About AIMed24

AIMed24 is where AI and medicine's brightest minds converge to shape the future of healthcare. Join us at the Caribe Royale Orlando from November 17-19 for groundbreaking keynotes, hands-on workshops, and exceptional networking opportunities with industry leaders. Founded by Dr. Anthony Chang, AIMed is a clinician-led community advancing AI in health. AIMed24 will showcase impactful smart healthcare solutions, facilitate connections with AI trailblazers, and engage with top institutions and innovators. Be at the forefront of healthcare innovation. Learn more.

