AIMA Technology and Pakistan-based New Asia Enter into a Strategic Partnership to Jointly Explore New Blue Ocean Opportunities in Green Mobility

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2nd Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference was grandly held in Beijing on September 4. Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the Opening Ceremony and delivered a keynote speech. Government representatives from both China and Pakistan, along with hundreds of enterprise representatives, participated in the event. During the conference, AIMA Technology Group and New Asia Vehicles Pvt Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "New Asia"), a well-known Pakistani company, signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation, marking a significant milestone in their joint efforts to develop Pakistan's green mobility market. AIMA will proactively align with local policies and consumer needs, develop electric two-wheeler products tailored for the Pakistani market, and support New Asia in gradually building manufacturing capabilities in the locality.

Gao Hui, President of the International Business Division at AIMA, stated at the signing ceremony: "Pakistan's electric two-wheeler market holds tremendous potential and is at a critical stage of rapid development. There is a large and predominantly young consumer base here, demonstrating strong demand for green and intelligent mobility solutions. We attach great importance to this emerging market and look forward to providing Pakistani users with more eco-friendly and intelligent mobility solutions through close cooperation with New Asia."

AIMA is accelerating the development of its sales network across Pakistan. The first flagship stores have opened in Lahore, with several key models being introduced to the Pakistani market in the second half of the year.

As a leading enterprise in the global electric two-wheeler industry, AIMA continues to accelerate its global strategy. Currently, offices have been established in numerous countries and regions, working together with overseas distributors to build an efficient channel system and achieve high-density market coverage across the Asia-Pacific region. The assembly plant in Vietnam is operating near full capacity, and the local logistics network has effectively reached the ASEAN market. As of April 2025, products had been exported to over 60 countries and regions worldwide, 11 major production bases (including overseas factories in Indonesia and Vietnam) had been planned, and cumulative sales had surpassed 90 million units. The company has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the "Global Leading Electric Two-Wheeler Brand."

This strategic cooperation not only marks a significant milestone in AIMA's brand internationalization journey but also injects fresh momentum into industrial collaboration under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, opening a new chapter in green mobility cooperation between the two countries.

