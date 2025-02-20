AIKO INFINITE Module Makes a Stunning Debut at the Poland Exhibition

KIELCE, Poland, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th International Renewable Energy Exhibition (ENEX 2025) was successfully held at the Kielce International Exhibition Center. AIKO showcased its high-efficiency N-Type ABC series of products, highlighting the unique features of ultimate efficiency, intelligent technology, unrivaled durability, and pure black aesthetic, which attracted significant attention at the exhibition.

ENEX is the most professional and largest-scale event in the energy industry of Poland. Besides the 'Stellar' Series for utility scenarios, the 'Comet' Series for commercial and industrial applications, and the 'Neostar' Series for residential use, AIKO presented the third-generation ABC INFINITE module this year.

The module features a 54Db format with standard dimensions of 1762 mm x 1134mm, achieving the highest power output in equal area under the European rooftop PV standard of 2 square meter, which represents a power increase of over 7.8% compared to traditional TOPCon modules. The hidden busbars and precise lamination and welding technology further increase the light-receiving area of the module by 1.4% and 0.4%, respectively, continuing to expand the modules' features of higher power, higher return, and ultra-safe.

Poland plays a crucial role in AIKO European strategy, where the PV market has shown remarkable vitality in recent years. Statistics indicate that by the end of 2024, Poland had surpassed a cumulative PV installation capacity of 20 GW, with over 3GW of new installations added in 2024. This makes Poland one of the fastest-growing markets for new PV installations in Europe. Meanwhile, the Polish government has also continuously introduced and updated policies to support the construction and operation of PV projects, enhancing the competitiveness of renewable energy generation projects. Currently, AIKO has established extensive collaborations with local clients and has signed a cooperation agreement with INSELL, a well-known Polish PV distributor, to continuously supply ABC modules to the Polish market.

As a driver of the zero-carbon energy transformation, AIKO will continue to focus on customer needs and accurately seize market opportunities while pursuing ultimate conversion of solar energy, to provide customized solutions for global clients and empower transformation towards a carbon-free era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2624200/20250220151004.jpg