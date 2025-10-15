Aignostics Launches AI-Powered Application for Tumor Microenvironment Profiling

Atlas H&E-TME delivers robust analyses at single-cell resolution in hours

BERLIN and NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following successful early access pilots with leading biopharma partners, Aignostics today announced the general availability of Atlas H&E-TME, an application for analyzing the tumor microenvironment (TME) in H&E images. Atlas H&E-TME addresses a critical bottleneck in cancer research by extracting deep insights from routine H&E slides without specialized staining or multiplexing. It comprehensively analyzes whole-slide images in hours, enabling researchers to rapidly characterize immune cell populations, spatial relationships, and tissue architecture across multiple cancer types.

Atlas H&E-TME was created using Atlas, the leading foundation model co-developed by Aignostics, Mayo Clinic, and Charité Berlin. It delivers detailed readouts for quality control, seven different tissue types, and nine different cell classes in addition to over 5,000 higher-order quantitative metrics per image. Atlas H&E-TME is available as a self-service application, with integrations to major image management systems coming soon. The application has been extensively validated across primary and metastatic sites from a variety of labs and scanners to ensure generalizability to real-world conditions. Validation metrics can be provided to new partners upon request.

"This is the first time I have seen a model that demonstrates consistently high accuracy across multiple cancer indications with exceptional robustness," said Frederick Klauschen, MD, Co-Founder of Aignostics and Director of the Institute of Pathology at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München. "Understanding the TME is essential for developing effective cancer therapies, but traditional approaches are costly, time-consuming, and often limited in scale," added Viktor Matyas, Co-Founder and CEO of Aignostics. "Atlas H&E-TME changes this paradigm. Our pilots with biopharma have confirmed we can deliver high-quality results with unparalleled accuracy, speed, and scale, helping researchers get maximum value from every H&E image."

Atlas H&E-TME supports diverse research use cases, from rapidly identifying and characterizing tumors with immune infiltration to integrating H&E data with spatial transcriptomics for refined cell niche analyses. The application will initially be made available to biopharma partners for breast, bladder, colorectal, liver, and lung cancer. Academic access will be introduced in the coming months, along with additional cancer types and analyses. Organizations interested in a free trial can visit Aignostics' website to learn more.

About Aignostics

Aignostics is an artificial intelligence company that turns complex pathology data into transformative insights for precision medicine. Established in 2020 as a spin-off from Charité Berlin, Aignostics combines proprietary access to multimodal clinical data with industry-leading AI technologies and rigorous science. It develops best-in-class products and services that support the full continuum of drug development — from discovery and translational research through clinical trials and companion diagnostics. Aignostics' latest offering, Atlas H&E-TME, is a self-service application for comprehensive tumor microenvironment profiling in H&E images, empowering researchers with unprecedented precision and scalability. Aignostics is funded by leading investors and has over 120 employees, with operations in Berlin and New York.

