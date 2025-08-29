AIFXL WINS BIG AT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS 2025

LONDON, Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Brands Magazine has honoured AIFXL as the Most Innovative AI Algorithmic Provider in United Kingdom and Emerging Automated AI Trading System in United Kingdom for 2025. These prestigious awards recognize AIFXL's outstanding contributions to advancing the financial industry through cutting-edge AI algorithms.

The Global Brand Awards recognize outstanding performance and innovation across global sector. AIFXL's recognition underscores its leadership and excellence in driving transformative innovation within the United Kingdom's financial landscape.

Commenting on AIFXL winning the awards, Jay Reddy, CEO of Global Brands Magazine, stated, "AIFXL has demonstrated exceptional innovation with its cutting-edge AI algorithms, transforming the financial industry in the United Kingdom. We are delighted to honour them as the Most Innovative AI Algorithmic Provider and Emerging Automated AI Trading System in the United Kingdom for 2025, recognizing their leadership and commitment to driving impactful change in the global financial sector."

Commenting on winning the award, Zaffar Azim, Founder and Director of AIFXL Ltd, said, "Receiving these awards is an incredible milestone — not just for the company, but for everyone who believed in the vision from day one. AIFXL was built from the ground up to challenge what's possible with AI in financial markets. This recognition affirms the work, the risk, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. We're just getting started."

ABOUT AIFXL

AIFXL Ltd is a UK-based software development company specialising in AI-powered trading automation. Our core mission is to empower individuals and businesses to access intelligent, automated trading systems that operate efficiently, transparently, and without the need for manual input. Built on years of research, development, and market testing, our proprietary trading algorithm — "The Calculus" — is designed to analyse, learn, and adapt in real time, offering clients the ability to participate in global markets with confidence. We partner with FCA-regulated brokers and prioritise data privacy, transparency, and responsible innovation. AIFXL continues to grow with a clear focus on technology, compliance, and client success.

ABOUT GLOBAL BRANDS MAGAZINE

Based in the UK, Global Brands Magazine (GBM) is a leading publication delivering insights, news, and opinions on brands shaping their industries. With over 8.4 million annual visitors and 14 million page views, GBM is a premier source of brand-related content. The magazine boasts a strong social media presence, with 35,000+ Facebook followers, 20,000+ Instagram followers, 25,000+ Twitter followers, and 4,000+ LinkedIn followers.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL BRAND AWARDS

The Global Brand Awards recognise excellence in brand performance across sectors such as finance, education, hospitality, and technology. Hosted at iconic venues like The Address Downtown, Waldorf Astoria, and Grand Hyatt Dubai, the 2025 ceremony continued this tradition of grandeur at the Grand Hyatt in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2658974/GBM_Awards_Logo.jpg