Aidoc and Integral Diagnostics (IDX) Expand AI Partnership in Australia and New Zealand

Aidoc's AI technology enhances radiology services at IDX, significantly improving patient care and service and well-placed to support the upcoming National Lung Cancer Screening Program.

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, a global pioneer in clinical AI solutions, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Integral Diagnostics (IDX), the leading provider of AI-driven medical imaging services, across Australia and New Zealand. This enhanced collaboration, which started four years ago, leverages Aidoc's award-winning aiOS™ platform to alert radiologists and care teams to suspected and unsuspected critical findings in medical images, prioritising abnormal findings and improving the quality and timeliness of patient care across the region.

Aidoc's AI technology has firmly positioned IDX as the market leader in AI-driven medical imaging in Australia and New Zealand, with its aiOS™ platform automatically flagging critical pathologies, including brain aneurysms, pulmonary embolisms, stroke, and brain bleeds.

Since 2019, Aidoc has processed over 600,000 cases across IDX's entire network, including its partner facilities and hospitals. By augmenting radiologists' workflows, it enables prioritization of life-threatening cases when these are detected by the AI, leading to improved care and efficiency, and ultimately facilitating faster, life-saving treatments for patients.

Looking ahead, significant advancements are on the horizon. Starting July 2025, the Australian Government will fund the National Lung Cancer Screening Programme (NLCSP), a crucial step in early detection of lung cancer. IDX is currently trialling a new algorithm within Aidoc's aiOS™ platform designed to notify radiologists of lung nodules and measure them accurately, enabling earlier and appropriate intervention for lung cancer.

"Aidoc's AI has significantly improved patient care and service. We're keen to test and use their Chest CT AI algorithms to automate our reviews in the National Lung Cancer Screening Programme to enable us to detect disease earlier, more accurately and more efficiently", said Dr. Ian Kadish, CEO and Managing Director at Integral Diagnostics.

Already widely adopted across the United States and Europe, Aidoc's AI aiOS™ platform analyses over 3 million patients monthly and is backed by more than 150 published papers and abstracts. These demonstrate its proven ability to reduce costs, improve patient outcomes and increase efficiency, making it a leader in AI-powered radiology.

This partnership between Aidoc and IDX represents not just a technological leap forward but a shift in how radiology will evolve in the years to come. With AI seamlessly integrated into workflows, healthcare providers can focus on delivering the highest level of patient care. Aidoc and IDX are shaping the future of medical imaging, with early detection, improved patient outcomes and improved healthcare efficiency.

"Our partnership with Integral Diagnostics underscores our commitment to driving better health outcomes," said Rotem Geslevich, Senior Director of Business Development at Aidoc. "As the Lung Cancer Screening initiative approaches, we are excited to play a pivotal role in saving lives."

Both Aidoc and Integral Diagnostics will be featured at the RANZCR conference in Perth from 17-19 October 2024. Attendees can learn more about the evolving role of AI in radiology and its positive impact on patient care across Australia and New Zealand.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. Aidoc focuses on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, Aidoc analyses and aggregates medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in more than 1,000 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc has the most TGA clearances in clinical AI and its AI-based solutions cover 75 percent of patient populations, enabling physicians to make informed decisions based on real-time data.

Visit www.Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always-on AI.

About IDX

Integral Diagnostics (IDX) is a leading provider of medical imaging services across Australia and New Zealand. IDX employs some of Australasia's leading radiologists and diagnostic imaging specialists in a unique medical leadership model that ensures quality patient care, service and access. Good medicine is good business. For more information, please visit www.integraldiagnostics.com.au/ .

