Aid cannot wait - Hydrachem urges global action to break barriers to clean water

BILLINGSHURST, England, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrachem, a global leader in water purification and hygiene solutions, is calling for urgent international cooperation to address the growing challenges of delivering life-saving aid to communities in crisis.

Access to clean water is often the first casualty of war, natural disasters and displacement. Millions of people are left vulnerable because the aid they need is delayed by bureaucracy, border restrictions and infrastructure breakdown. These barriers contribute to the spread of waterborne diseases like cholera and dysentery, which disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

Nicolas Barbieri, Chief Commercial Officer at Hydrachem, commented:

"A global commitment to humanitarian aid is meaningless if we cannot get what is needed into the hands of vulnerable communities. In every crisis we see the same pattern: water supplies are destroyed or contaminated, disease spreads and aid agencies race against time to prevent countless deaths.

We have the technology to make water safe, but we are being hampered by administrative processes and barriers that stop aid at borders. Unless the world works together to clear the bottlenecks, lives will continue to be lost needlessly."

Hydrachem's OASIS water purification tablets are already used in more than 60 countries, helping to produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water every year. They are used by NGOs, governments and healthcare institutions worldwide to combat waterborne diseases and support communities in distress. However, the company is experiencing first-hand the difficulties of getting these vital supplies to where they are needed.

Nicolas Barbieri added:

"The technical innovation of being able to turn contaminated water into safe drinking water within minutes is not enough. Without stronger international collaboration to overcome political, logistical and regulatory obstacles, humanitarian responses will remain hindered.

We understand that the challenges we face today are unprecedented, but we need governments, NGOs and international bodies to recognise that delivering clean water must be treated as urgently as delivering food or medicine.

Delivery protocols need streamlining, and secure and predictable supply routes need to be established. We must cut through the red tape, as every delay costs lives. Cooperation is not optional; it is the only way to ensure safe water reaches the people who need it most."

Notes to Editor:

Hydrachem, established in 1973, is a UK-based world leader in effervescent chlorine (NaDCC) tablets with expertise in water purification, surface disinfection and sterilisation. Operating in over 60 countries, the company partners with NGOs, governments and leading healthcare institutions, including the NHS, to combat waterborne diseases, maintain hygienic environments and produce over 10 billion litres of safe drinking water each year.

Hydrachem supplies sectors including healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, food preparation and agriculture.

Alongside its own brands, which include Oasis Water Purification Tablets, Oasis Sterilising Tablets and Cert Multi Surface Spray, Hydrachem contract manufactures for some of the world's most prominent companies, with products renowned for quality, reliability and technical excellence.

