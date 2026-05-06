AID 2026 to Showcase Booming Opportunities in Silver Economy

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, Shanghai 2026 (hereinafter referred to as AID 2026), widely recognized as China's leading event for the senior care and silver economy sectors, will be held on June 4–6 at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC), Halls W1–W5. Spanning over 60,000 square meters, the expo is expected to welcome more than 600 exhibitors from around the globe with an estimated 100,000 visitors, showcasing cutting-edge solutions in smart elderly care, rehabilitation devices, assisted living technologies, and integrated health services across the entire value chain.

China's aging population is growing rapidly, with the number of citizens aged 60 and above reaching 323 million, representing 23% of the total population. In response, the government prioritizes the silver economy—the 2026 Government Work Report explicitly calls for expanding elderly care services and fostering new growth drivers in this sector. The recently updated Catalogue of Encouraged Industries for Foreign Investment includes elderly care services, aging-friendly retrofitting, and manufacturing of elderly care products as sectors open to foreign investment. Moreover, multiple pilot programs for foreign-invested senior care institutions are underway in key cities, easing market entry for international companies.

Market forecasts estimate that China's silver economy will exceed RMB 30 trillion by 2035, presenting vast opportunities for domestic and international companies alike. AID 2026 will host dedicated events to help participants gain insights into the dynamics of China's senior care market. Additionally, the expo has recently launched overseas social media accounts named 'Aging in China,' which interested parties are welcome to follow for the latest updates and industry insights."

As the host city, Shanghai stands out not only as one of China's fastest-aging cities but also as a market where seniors possess substantial spending power, high demand for quality services, and remarkable openness to new technologies and innovations. As the country's premier trade hub, Shanghai offers international businesses a direct gateway to this dynamic consumer base. This unique combination makes the city the ideal launchpad for exploring business opportunities in China's elderly care sector.

You are cordially invited to Shanghai in June 2026 to explore partnerships, discover emerging trends, and tap into China's dynamic elderly care market. Please visit AID's official website www.china-aid.com/en to register for free. China's multi-trillion yuan elderly care market awaits your participation!

AID from Shanghai Aging Industry Development Co., Ltd.

AID point of contact: Orin Song

Tel: +86-21-6076-9528

E-mail: songxiaobo@shaid.org.cn