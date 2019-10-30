AIC To Distribute Evonik's Alkoxides In The United States

WESTBOROUGH, Massachusetts, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren J. Birkelbach, President, announced that American International Chemical, a subsidiary of LBB Specialties, has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Evonik for Alkoxides in the U.S. pharmaceutical and nutrition markets.

Mr. Birkelbach explains, "AIC has primarily been involved in supplying excipients and active pharmaceutical ingredients to the Finish Dosage Formulation (FDF) side of the nutritional and pharmaceutical markets. The distributor agreement for this product line allows us to expand our sales and marketing coverage into the preclinical, early phase development, and API production that support these industries."

As a leading importer, marketer and distributor of specialty products since 1972, this new distribution agreement will enable AIC to further their business mission to market specialty raw materials, ingredients and reagents of the highest quality to end users and distributors throughout North America. Mr. Birkelbach continues, "AIC is proud to be appointed as Evonik's distributor on their Alkoxide chemistry for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. Adding this important product line to AIC's growing life sciences portfolio allows us to serve our customers with a broader spectrum of specialty products."

Sumedh Phatak, Business Manager, Functional Solutions, for Evonik adds, "Offering a wide variety of Alkoxides to Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients manufacturers requires not only an in-depth market knowledge but also strong technical expertise. To that end, the Functional Solutions business line of Evonik is pleased to select AIC as our national distributor and we look forward to working together with AIC and growing this exciting business."

About American International Chemical ("AIC")

AIC is an ISO-Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972. AIC's success is built on long-term partnerships with global manufacturers, allowing the company to provide its customers with consistent sources of quality specialty chemicals and ingredients. AIC serves customers in attractive end markets including biotechnology, food & beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty industrial. With annual revenues of over $100 million and approximately 100 employees across North America, AIC is a well-respected and well-established company with significant growth potential.

About Evonik

Founded in 2007 as part of the renaming of RAG-Beteiligungs-AG, Evonik Industries AG is focused primarily on specialty chemicals. It is based in Essen, Germany with production plants in 28 countries. They are the global leader in sodium and potassium Alkoxides.

