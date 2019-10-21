AIA Worldwide Receives Prestigious Honor as a Top Digital Agency in the U.K.

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Worldwide, a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, today announced it has been recognised as one of the top 100 Digital Agencies in the U.K. in research published by Econsultancy.

Econsultancy's mission is to help its customers achieve excellence in digital business, marketing and ecommerce through research, training and events. Each year, Econsultancy releases their Top 100 Digital Agencies Report, the definitive list of the U.K.'s largest digital agencies.

Running since 2002, the Report ranks agencies by their fee income from their digital activities in the U.K. and provides an independent and comprehensive snapshot of the U.K.'s growing and confident digital marketing industry. This year's Report includes even more in-depth analysis and commentary on the state of the industry, including interviews and insights with marketing and agency leaders.

"I'm delighted that AIA Worldwide has been recognised as one of the UK's leading digital companies. This highlights our enduring commitment to placing Digital at the heart of everything we do," explains Kathryn Kempster, Regional Vice President at AIA Worldwide. "With over 250 of the world's leading organisations using our software driven talent marketing platform and a tech focused strategy we look forward to continuing to partner with Econsultancy as an effective benchmark for measuring incremental growth."

AIA Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point. From professional services to finance to retail to technology and everything in between, we've revolutionised the way companies and candidates connect.

