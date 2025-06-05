AI Takes Center Court, Infosys and FFT Unveil Innovative Fan Features for Roland-Garros 2025

Leverage Gen AI and agentic AI to deliver new fan experiences including enhanced and personalized match analysis and creative content

PARIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, in partnership with the French Tennis Federation (FFT) today announced a powerful line-up of AI-first fan experiences for Roland-Garros 2025. Entering its seventh year as the official AI and Digital Innovation Partner, Infosys is leveraging its AI-first suite of offerings, Infosys Topaz, to apply agentic AI and generative AI to deliver immersive and interactive fan experiences that push the boundaries in sports technology.

The innovations for 2025 include:

AI Commentary: This feature allows fans to truly experience the various highs and lows of the matches. By capturing every thrilling twist and turn, it delivers commentary that brings alive each moment. With player-specific point-of-views, point-by-point or game-level highlights, AI Commentary ensures a viewing experience that is both personal and engaging. The feature leverages out-of-the-box large language models (LLMs) to combine real-time analytics with agentic AI built on multi-agent orchestration.

The AI innovations at Roland-Garros build on a journey of AI advancements by Infosys, incorporating machine learning and applied AI into properties like Match Centre, AI Videos & AI-Assisted Journalism. These continue to evolve with expanded feature sets to enhance player performance, fan engagement and tournament experiences.

Beyond tech innovations, Infosys is also collaborating with Fête le Mur (FLM), a charity partner of FFT, to support tech-enabled learning initiatives for underprivileged youth in Paris. As part of this, FLM will help develop tennis-related learning modules on Infosys Springboard, a digital learning platform which enables upskilling for digital inclusion and social impact. Courses will range from leadership and training to safeguarding for tennis camps and additional sports. A group of 60 students will be offered the chance to visit Roland-Garros and take part in AI and technology workshops led by Infosys experts. Additionally, the winner of a competition to identify the biggest Rafa fan will receive an exclusive two-day experience at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

Sumit Virmani, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys said, "Sports has been witnessing a tech-fuelled transformation and at Infosys we are excited to be leading the charge for tennis! Every year we create unique experiences for the Roland-Garros community on the back of our deep tech expertise. As enterprise AI reshapes industries globally, we are thrilled to deploy its power at the tournament. With AI-powered insights, and personalized and engaging commentary, fans gain instant access to rich information and in-depth analysis, while the Gen AI Poster Challenge unlocks limitless creative expression. This is a truly exciting time for tennis fans as they experience the thrill of the sports with action on court and beyond."

Stephane Morel, CEO, FFT, said: "Our partnership with Infosys is transforming the fan experience at Roland-Garros through AI. With the tech innovations for this year, Infosys has once again demonstrated how AI can help to push the boundaries of fan engagement. From exploring match insights in innovative ways using generative AI to celebrating our heritage with the Poster Challenge, we're creating deeper connections with our fans at every touchpoint, both onsite and worldwide."

The Roland-Garros 2025 tournament will take place from 25th May to 8th June. For more information on the partnership, visit https://www.infosys.com/roland-garros.html.

