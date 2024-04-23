AI Supercomputing Market Growing at +21% CAGR as Industries Evolve Data Analysis

USA News Group News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – Numerous industries are making the shift towards using Artificial Intelligence (AI) supercomputers in leveraging powerful computing systems to address complex challenges, and analyze massive datasets. According to analysts at Markets and Markets the AI supercomputer market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% through 2028 to a value of US$3.3 billion. This high level of growth is echoed by analysts at Technavio, who are projecting nearly 21% growth through 2027, however, they are seeing the overall supercomputer market much higher, growing by US$17.6 billion along the way. Several international groups are with massive investments in the billions to evolve their operations to include AI supercomputing, including in Denmark, the UK, Japan, the UAE and the USA. Powering this shift behind the scenes are several tech developers, who this week have been updating the market with their current developments, including: Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC: AVAI), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (NEO: NVDA), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) (NEO: MSFT), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), and Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGITW).

The article continued: Moving forward, new regulations and safeguards are being put into place, as seen in the USA when the Biden Administration enacted an AI Executive Order to create new standards for AI safety and security. As well, the Council of the European Union filed a proposal for the regulation of harmonized rules on AI in the EU.

Avant Technologies Launches Advanced AI Supercomputing Network and Expansive Data Solutions

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an artificial intelligence technology (AI) company specializing in the development of advanced AI and data center infrastructure solutions, announced today that it's introducing a state-of-the-art supercomputing network and comprehensive licensable dataset. Avant will be collaborating with its technology partner, Wired4Tech, to launch these pivotal developments, which are engineered to accelerate AI adoption and innovation across a broad spectrum of industries.

"Avant's supercomputing network and our expansive licensable dataset will facilitate significant advancements in AI- driven solutions," said Danny Rittman, Chief Information Officer of Avant of the launch. "By providing robust computational resources and a rich dataset, Avant is set to eliminate many of the technical and financial barriers that have traditionally hampered AI development. This initiative aims to empower developers with the tools necessary to create more sophisticated and efficient AI models, driving progress and innovation in innumerable fields."

Highlights of Avant's Offerings:

Versatile AI Dataset : Available from Q3, this dataset will be regularly updated to support a wide array of AI projects, providing a solid foundation for development, and reducing the time to market for AI solutions.

: Available from Q3, this dataset will be regularly updated to support a wide array of AI projects, providing a solid foundation for development, and reducing the time to market for AI solutions. Dynamic Resource Scaling : The network dynamically adjusts computing resources to meet real-time demands, maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs.

: The network dynamically adjusts computing resources to meet real-time demands, maximizing efficiency and minimizing costs. Accelerated AI Processing : Utilizes cutting-edge distributed computing to dramatically reduce data processing times, enabling rapid iteration and deployment of AI models.

: Utilizes cutting-edge distributed computing to dramatically reduce data processing times, enabling rapid iteration and deployment of AI models. Robust Security Measures : Top-tier security protocols are in place to ensure data integrity and compliance with stringent regulatory standards.

: Top-tier security protocols are in place to ensure data integrity and compliance with stringent regulatory standards. Seamless Integration: Designed to integrate smoothly with existing AI development environments, minimizing disruptions and simplifying technology adoption.

Avant is committed to advancing the AI landscape by providing scalable solutions that will benefit diverse sectors looking to harness the power of artificial intelligence.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (NEO: NVDA), a global leader in providing graphics and compute and networking solutions, recently received an investment of ~US$960 million from Japanese telecommunications company Softbank to enhance its supercomputing power and to support an ambitious generative AI (GenAI) strategy.

Generative AI is increasingly being incorporated into products and services across multiple sectors. A recent projection by Statista, a research firm based in Germany, predicts that the market for generative AI in Japan will expand to approximately $13 billion by 2030, representing a 17x increase from its size in 2023.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) (NEO: MSFT), a global leader in developing and supporting software, services, devises and solutions recently announced it would be investing $1.5 billion into Abu Dhabi's G42, the leading UAE-based AI tech holding company, to accelerate AI development and global expansion.

"Microsoft's investment in G42 marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey of growth and innovation, signifying a strategic alignment of vision and execution between the two organizations," said H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of G42. "This partnership is a testament to the shared values and aspirations for progress, fostering greater cooperation and synergy globally."

G42 will operate its AI applications and services on Microsoft Azure, collaborating to offer advanced AI solutions to global public sector clients and large enterprises. Together, G42 and Microsoft aim to enhance AI and digital infrastructure across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. This collaboration will help these regions gain fair access to services that address key government and business issues, while upholding the highest standards of security and privacy.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers recently announced the launch the first fast-anneal feature, available now on all of D-Wave's quantum processing units (QPUs) in the LeapTM real-time quantum cloud service. The fast-anneal feature has been central to D-Wave's key research achievements, as highlighted in publications in Nature Physics and Nature, showing how annealing quantum computing outperforms traditional algorithms in tackling complex optimization problems.

"Providing direct access to Fast Anneal, which has been at the heart of D-Wave's recent advancements, represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide customers with the resources they need to drive innovation and achieve extraordinary results," said Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave. "We believe it will further empower them to build industry-shaping applications with the most powerful quantum computing environment available today."

With enhanced control allowing for notably quicker annealing times than before, this feature enables customers to replicate and expand upon D-Wave's significant optimization results. Now widely available, this feature allows users to execute quantum computations at unprecedented speeds, significantly mitigating issues like thermal fluctuations and noise that typically disrupt quantum calculations.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI, RGITW), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced the successful completion of its Innovate UK project with Oxford Instruments to launch one of the first UK-based quantum computers. The consortium also included the Quantum Software Lab at the University of Edinburgh, Phasecraft, and Standard Chartered Bank, with financial backing from the UK government's Quantum Technologies Challenge, led by UK Research & Innovation (UKRI).

"Completing this project, with the end result being a useful 32-qubit quantum computer, is an exceptional achievement for all of the project partners," said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, CEO of Rigetti. "It takes a world-class team to build and deploy a quantum computer. The UK has become a world leader in quantum computing technologies, and we are excited to continue to contribute to its quantum computing capabilities. Additionally, Rigetti plans to leverage this experience to continue to develop our UK quantum computing leadership as we embark on deploying a 24-qubit Ankaa-class quantum computer at the NQCC's Harwell campus."

