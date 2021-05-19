AI Robotics Startup Mech-Mind Completes Series C Funding Led by Tech Giant Meituan

Focused on Robotics-Infrastructure in the AI era, Mech-Mind develops a full suite of products and solutions integrating 3D camera, 3D vision and deep learning algorithms, and motion planning technology. Moving forward, Mech-Mind will leverage extensive technical strength to modernize manufacturing by breathing new life into industrial robotics.

In addition, Mech-Mind also provides comprehensive service including staff training, deployment planning, marketing support, and collaboration on challenging projects.

Tianlan Shao, Mech-Mind Robotics CEO and Founder,says, "Our products are designed to fundamentally reframe the manufacturing pain points by utilizing the practice of AI and human-robotics interaction. Our products and service already create visible business returns for nearly 1000 clients worldwide".

"Mech-Mind has developed a full infrastructure and product portfolio including 3D cameras, machine vision algorithms and software, and an intelligent robot programming environment," says Shao.

"Our products have been widely deployed, enabling us to acquire profound experience from real-life applications. Moving forward, Mech-Mind will focus on empowering robotics solutions providers and integrators to create more solutions and applications."

According to the International Federation of Robotics, the manufacturing industry remains the largest adopter of industrial robotics globally, with significant investments to adopt modern methods.

Recently, Mech-Mind launched the new generation of Mech-Eye Laser Industrial 3D Camera, which utilizes fast structured light to present high-quality 3D imaging for typical industrial applications under demanding light.

Mech-Eye Laser is suitable for factory or processing facilities with competitive price. This camera offers high level of precision, wide field of view, and easy-to-use programming setting.

With a global team of over 350 employees based in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Changsha, Qingdao, Munich, and Tokyo, Mech-Mind is committed to help clients pioneer the next frontier of manufacturing and democratize access for AI-defined robotics to small-, mid- and large-sized businesses alike.

About Mech-Mind Robotics

Mech-Mind was founded in 2016 to put intelligence into industrial robots. Through advanced technologies including deep learning, 3D vision, and motion planning, Mech-Mind offers cost-effective solutions to palletizing and depalletizing, bin picking, order sorting, machine tending and assembly/gluing/locating in logistics and manufacturing.





Mech-Mind's intelligent industrial robot solutions are used in automotive OEM plants, appliance plants, steel plants, food plants, logistics warehouses, banks, and hospitals in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, the U.S.

