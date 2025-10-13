AI-Powered Video Analytics Market to Reach $42.2 Billion by 2034 Globally, at 18.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global AI-powered video analytics market is experiencing rapid growth due to rising demand for seamless digital surveillance infrastructure, increasing adoption of cloud-based video management platforms, and growing complexity of monitoring and analyzing real-time video data. Enterprises are increasingly deploying AI-powered video Analytics solutions to ensure enhanced security, improved operational efficiency, and intelligent decision-making. In addition, the surge in video surveillance data, government initiatives promoting smart city development and digital transformation, and the expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises globally are further driving the need for scalable, user-friendly AI-powered video Analytics solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI-powered Video Analytics Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (Cloud and On-Premises), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Sized Enterprises), and Application (Transportation, Retail, Enterprise, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the AI-powered video analytics market was valued at $7.8 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $42.2 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Report Overview:

The AI-powered video analytics market focuses on delivering intelligent surveillance and security solutions by enabling organizations to monitor, detect, and respond to threats in real time. These advanced analytics systems are essential for managing the unpredictability of large-scale video data, ensuring enterprises can maintain operational efficiency and safety without compromising performance. AI-powered video analytics plays a critical role in modern security infrastructure, especially with the increasing shift toward smart cities and automated systems by mid-sized and large organizations seeking greater situational awareness. The growth of the AI-powered video analytics market is driven by the rising demand for proactive security solutions, greater adoption of cloud-based surveillance platforms, and a heightened need for real-time insights across industries.

However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, high implementation costs, and integration complexities may hinder market expansion. Nonetheless, opportunities remain strong due to innovations in deep learning, customized analytics models, and the expansion of edge computing and IoT devices. As security risks continue to evolve, AI-powered video analytics is expected to become an increasingly vital tool for intelligent monitoring and proactive decision-making in digital environments.

Key Segmentation Overview:

The AI-powered video analytics market is segmented based on enterprise size, component, deployment model, application, and region.

By enterprise size : Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

: Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) By component : Software and Services

: Software and Services By deployment model: Cloud and On-Premises

Cloud and On-Premises By application: Transportation, Retail, Enterprise, and Others

Transportation, Retail, Enterprise, and Others By Region :

: North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA)

Market Highlights

By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to their significant investment capacity, robust infrastructure, and increasing demand for scalable AI-driven surveillance solutions across multiple locations.

By component, the software segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading owing to its advanced capabilities in real-time data processing, threat detection, and seamless integration with existing surveillance infrastructure.

By deployment model, the cloud segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to its scalability, remote accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and ease of integration with AI-powered video analytics platforms.

By application, the retail segment dominated the market in 2024 and is expected to continue leading due to increasing demand for real-time customer insights, loss prevention, and enhanced in-store experience through AI-driven analytics.

Report Coverage & Details:

Factors Affecting Market Growth & Opportunities:

The rapid increase in security threats and the complexity of surveillance requirements have heightened the need for intelligent monitoring in the public and private sectors. Factors such as rising sophisticated criminal activities, growing adoption of smart surveillance systems, and increasing regulatory scrutiny are driving the AI-powered video analytics market, as organizations seek advanced solutions to ensure threat detection, reduce operational risks, and maintain safety in an evolving security landscape.

Rising Security Concerns: The continuous increase in threats such as theft, vandalism, and unauthorized access is encouraging more businesses to adopt AI-powered video analytics to enhance situational awareness and manage risks effectively.

Growth in Smart Infrastructure Projects: An increasing number of mid-sized and large enterprises, along with public sector initiatives, are integrating AI-powered surveillance to gain better control, scalability, and real-time analytics, thereby boosting the demand for AI-powered video analytics solutions.

Advancements in AI and Video Processing: The use of deep learning, facial recognition, and behavior detection enables providers to offer more customized and proactive video analytics capabilities, thereby opening new opportunities for market expansion.

However, challenges such as data privacy concerns, regulatory uncertainty, and integration with legacy surveillance systems remain key issues for industry players. AI-powered video analytics providers are focusing on scalable cloud-based platforms and real-time data processing models to improve detection accuracy, ensure compliance, and mitigate emerging security threats.

Technological Innovations & Future Trends:

AI-powered video analytics providers are increasingly leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to process vast video data, recognize behavioral patterns, and improve threat detection accuracy, enabling faster response and reduced security risks.

Advanced analytics tools are being used to predict potential security breaches before they occur. This allows organizations to proactively manage threats and make informed decisions regarding surveillance deployment and response strategies.

The adoption of cloud technology is streamlining processes such as video storage, real-time analytics, and remote monitoring, improving operational efficiency and enabling seamless collaboration between security teams, law enforcement, and businesses.

Regional Insights

North America and Europe dominate the AI-powered video analytics market due to the widespread adoption of intelligent surveillance systems, mature technology ecosystems, and strong regulatory frameworks governing data security and public safety. In the U.S., large enterprises and mid-sized organizations increasingly rely on AI-powered video analytics to enhance situational awareness and incident response, supported by a well-established network of technology providers and system integrators. In Europe, demand is driven by urban security needs, growing interest in smart city initiatives, and evolving compliance requirements related to data privacy and video monitoring.

Asia-Pacific and Latin America are experiencing rapid growth in the AI-powered video analytics market, fueled by rising security concerns, expanding infrastructure development, and increasing awareness of real-time surveillance solutions. Countries like India, China, and Brazil are witnessing greater adoption of AI-driven video analytics among the public and private sectors, supported by government-led smart city programs and the expansion of digital transformation initiatives. This growth is further supported by cloud-based platforms, advanced analytics tools, and partnerships with local vendors and system integrators to manage large-scale deployments effectively.

Key Players:

Major players in the AI-powered video analytics market include Axis Communications AB, BriefCam ltd., Genetec Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Identiv, Inc., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Google LLC, Infosys Limited., AxxonSoft LLC, iOmniscient, Shyam Spectra Pvt. Ltd., Irisity AB, VCA Technology Ltd, IntelliVision, Hanwha Vision America Inc, Gorilla Technology Group, Beijing Kuangshi Technology Co., Ltd., SenseTime Group Inc., and Videonetics Technology Pvt. Ltd. These companies are focusing on expanding their service offerings, strategic partnerships, and enhancing cybersecurity measures. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which help to drive the growth of the AI-powered video analytics market globally.

Key Strategies Adopted by Competitors

In July 2025, Mall of America expanded its partnership with Axis Communications to deploy car-counting video analytics across more than a dozen locations. This implementation helps optimize staffing, parking operations, and event logistics, improving both security and operational efficiency.

In July 2024, Icomera launched AI-powered modules to transform onboard cameras into smart sensors that accurately count passengers in real time. Transit operators benefit from improved service planning, dynamic scheduling, and cost optimisation.

