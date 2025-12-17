AI Platform Targets One of Europe's Most Manual Professions

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nudge by NudgeTech.ai today announced the launch of its AI-assisted platform designed to help personal trainers across Europe reduce manual work, automate client communication and improve day-to-day efficiency.

Magnus Kihlgren, Founder

Despite continued growth in the personal training market, much of the profession remains highly manual. Many trainers still rely on spreadsheets, messaging apps and fragmented tools to manage workouts, follow-ups and ongoing client engagement. This approach consumes time and limits scalability. Nudge addresses this challenge by bringing core coaching workflows into a single, mobile-first platform built for everyday use.

The platform enables personal trainers to automate routine communication, deliver training programmes more efficiently and maintain consistent client engagement without increasing administrative workload. By reducing time spent on manual tasks, trainers can focus more on coaching quality, client outcomes and long-term retention.

Since opening early access, Nudge has attracted interest from visitors and personal trainers across more than 15 European countries. Early feedback suggests that automating routine follow-ups and communication can save several hours per week for personal trainers, depending on client volume.

"Personal trainers across Europe are still spending far too much time on manual administration," says founder Magnus Kihlgren. "Even relatively simple automation can free up meaningful time every week."

Built for Europe

Europe's personal training market is highly fragmented. Nudge launches with broad European language support, enabling trainers to work with clients in their native language from day one. At launch, the platform supports more than 30 European languages.

Founder Background

Nudge was founded by Magnus Kihlgren, a Swedish entrepreneur based in Luxembourg. Before launching Nudge, he spent more than two decades in international finance, including senior roles at Carnegie Investment Bank. He later co-founded a private assets investment firm managing capital for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including mandates involving the European Investment Bank.

About Nudge by NudgeTech.ai

Nudge by NudgeTech.ai is an AI-assisted platform built for personal trainers, developed in Luxembourg and designed for the European market.

