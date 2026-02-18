Built for the era of AI-powered clinical discovery—the new Publisher AI Suite helps healthcare publishers deepen HCP engagement, create new revenue streams, and define exactly how their premium medical content is used and licensed.

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Admanager, powered by Doceree, today announced the launch of Publisher AI Suite, a unified AI platform built exclusively for healthcare publishers to deepen HCP engagement, expand monetization, and maintain full control over how their premium medical content is accessed and licensed.

AI Is Rewriting Healthcare Publishing — Admanager, Powered by Doceree, Launches Platform to Help Publishers Take Back Control

As AI becomes central to how physicians discover and consume clinical information, healthcare publishers have a significant opportunity to lead that shift on their own terms. Physicians increasingly expect intelligent, conversational experiences when researching treatments, clinical guidelines, and medical education—and publishers who embed that intelligence directly into their platforms are positioned to become the destination of choice. Publisher AI Suite was built to help them get there.

Publisher AI Suite integrates three core capabilities:

"AI is fundamentally changing how healthcare professionals discover and engage with medical information—and for publishers, that's a tremendous opportunity," said Harshit Jain, Founder & Global CEO of Doceree. "Publishers are at an inflection point where the publishers who invest in AI-native experiences will earn deeper HCP loyalty, command premium advertising partnerships, and build entirely new licensing revenue that didn't exist before. Publisher AI Suite gives them the infrastructure to lead that shift—on their platforms, on their terms."

Publisher AI Suite integrates three core capabilities:

Site-Specific LLM — A private, on-domain AI assistant trained exclusively on each publisher's verified medical content. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that redirect users elsewhere, the Site-Specific LLM keeps physicians within the publisher ecosystem, increases session duration, and operates with zero external data sharing under healthcare-grade compliance standards.

— A private, on-domain AI assistant trained exclusively on each publisher's verified medical content. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that redirect users elsewhere, the Site-Specific LLM keeps physicians within the publisher ecosystem, increases session duration, and operates with zero external data sharing under healthcare-grade compliance standards. AI Ads — A new category of premium inventory embedded directly within AI-powered medical conversations. Formats include contextual display placements, native AI text integrations, sponsored educational recommendations, and an AI-powered Virtual Brand Representative—creating high-intent, compliance-ready advertising opportunities at the moment of peak clinical engagement.

— A new category of premium inventory embedded directly within AI-powered medical conversations. Formats include contextual display placements, native AI text integrations, sponsored educational recommendations, and an AI-powered Virtual Brand Representative—creating high-intent, compliance-ready advertising opportunities at the moment of peak clinical engagement. AI Licensing Marketplace — A structured framework enabling publishers to define, monitor, and monetize how their content is accessed by AI developers, pharmaceutical companies, CME providers, and research institutions. The marketplace introduces tokenized licensing agreements, real-time usage visibility and governance controls, and new recurring revenue streams that extend well beyond traditional advertising.

"Healthcare publishers who proactively build AI into their infrastructure will define the future of medical media," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President of Doceree. "Publisher AI Suite enables them to turn AI into a strategic advantage—driving stronger HCP relationships, unlocking new commercial models, and building a content infrastructure that they fully control."

Publisher AI Suite is available immediately under Admanager, powered by Doceree. Healthcare publishers can learn more at docereeadmanager.com/publisher-ai-suite.

About Admanager

Admanager, powered by Doceree, is a healthcare-exclusive ad management solution designed to help publishers unlock the full potential of their digital inventory. As part of the Doceree suite of products, admanager delivers purpose-built tools that streamline inventory management, enhance audience targeting, and maximize monetization through AI-driven optimization and automated compliance. Built exclusively for healthcare publishers, admanager connects premium healthcare demand with the right audiences while ensuring regulatory adherence, enabling publishers to drive measurable growth in a complex and highly regulated environment.

For more information, visit: https://docereeadmanager.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2916070/Doceree.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758952/Doceree_Logo.jpg