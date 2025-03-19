AI is revolutionizing R&D and supply chains in the food industry, but work remains in order to unlock full potential, reveals new MIT Technology Review Insights report

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by MIT Technology Review Insights seeks to understand how the food industry can use AI to help meet the increasing global demand for nutritious, affordable produce, ensure resilient supplies, and minimize its effects on the environment.

The report, " Powering the food industry with AI ," is produced in partnership with Revvity Signals and is based on in-depth interviews with senior executives and experts. Among the organizations represented are Syngenta Crop Protection, Ayana Bio, PIPA, Pairwise, Rivalz, Syngenta Group, the University of California, and Revvity Signals.

"AI is a game changer," says Jun Liu, senior product marketing manager for Revvity Signals. "From research and development to supply chain management, AI is set to revolutionize science, operations, and business. Companies that recognize its potential, adopt smart AI strategies, and invest in robust data management infrastructure and practices will gain a competitive edge. While this transformation is exciting for some and concerning for others, it is undeniably inescapable for all."

The findings are as follows:

Predictive analytics are accelerating R&D cycles in crop and food science. AI reduces the time and resources needed to experiment with new food products and turns traditional trial-and-error cycles into more efficient data-driven discoveries. Advanced models and simulations enable scientists to explore natural ingredients and processes by simulating thousands of conditions, configurations, and genetic variations until they crack the right combination.





AI is bringing data-driven insights to a fragmented supply chain. AI can revolutionize the food industry's complex value chain by breaking operational silos and translating vast streams of data into actionable intelligence. Notably, LLMs and chatbots can serve as digital interpreters, democratizing access to data analysis for farmers and growers, and enabling more informed decisions by food companies.





Partnerships are crucial for maximizing respective strengths. While large agricultural companies lead in AI implementation, promising breakthroughs often emerge from strategic collaborations that leverage complementary strengths with academic institutions and startups.





While large agricultural companies lead in AI implementation, promising breakthroughs often emerge from strategic collaborations that leverage complementary strengths with academic institutions and startups. Better data strategies and industry standards are needed. Current fragmentation in data practices is blocking AI implementation at scale. The industry must develop comprehensive data strategies that balance multiple priorities: secure information sharing, rigorous privacy protection, and standardized data formats.

"AI is revolutionizing the way we approach food science, transforming traditional R&D into a data-driven powerhouse of innovation," says Laurel Ruma, global director of custom content for MIT Technology Review. "By harnessing predictive analytics, we can accelerate discovery, optimize supply chains, and bridge critical knowledge gaps across the industry."

