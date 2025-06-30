Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Several experts are seeing that value of AI's total overhaul of healthcare, including beneficial additions such as generative AI apps demonstrating real value. The next wave of AI's healthcare transformation is already taking shape—led by intelligent agents, next-gen diagnostics, and predictive drug discovery platforms. Behind the scenes, a new class of innovators is making tangible progress, with companies like Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI), Tempus Ai, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM), OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI), Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN), and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX).

AI Is Quietly Reinventing Healthcare--And Real Deployments Are Now Underway

ResearchAndMarkets projects the AI medical diagnostics market to surge to $46.59 billion by 2034, driven by a blistering 33.72% CAGR. Private equity firms believe 2025 could eclipse 2024 as the biggest year yet for AI-powered health tech. Recent raises include $300 million for Abridge (AI medical transcription), $101 million for Tennr (automated patient referrals), and $45 million for Ellipsis Health, which is developing emotionally intelligent AI for mental health.

Meanwhile, in the public markets, several companies are moving beyond hype with real-world AI deployments already underway.

Avant Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AVAI) and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech are preparing for a pivotal milestone: their pre-submission meeting with the U.S. FDA, scheduled for July 7.

This session will shape the clinical pathway for Vision AI, the companies' flagship disease-screening platform, as they seek 510(k) clearance for U.S. marketing approval—a move that could unlock major commercial potential. With experienced regulatory advisors and a global CRO, Fortrea, assisting in final preparations, the team is aiming for an efficient regulatory process that leads to large-scale diabetic screening capabilities across the U.S.

"We're approaching a key milestone," said Vinicio Vargas, CEO at Ainnova and a member of the Board of Directors of Ai-nova Acquisition Corp. (AAC), the company formed by the partnership between Avant and Ainnova to advance and commercialize Ainnova's technology portfolio. "We've been preparing thoroughly with the support of an experienced CRO and expert regulatory advisors, and we're optimistic about the outcome. Diabetic retinopathy is the number one cause of preventable blindness worldwide. That's unacceptable—and we believe technology can change that. But this is just the beginning. Retinal screening offers a gateway to detecting many systemic conditions early—like Alzheimer's, cardiovascular disease, and more."

Avant's broader diabetes push is now entering a critical phase. It has signaled intentions to launch a standalone company to develop a potential treatment for diabetes, complementing its screening and detection suite. This would streamline its structure by integrating data, IP, and leadership under one roof, eliminating the holding-company inefficiencies currently in place.

Over 30% of those living with diabetes will develop diabetic retinopathy, a disease that can be prevented with an accurate diagnosis. More recently, Avant and joint-venture partner Ainnova Tech have begun offering free Vision AI scans inside Grupo Dökka's Fischel and La Bomba pharmacy chains.

Avant's Vision AI platform uses retinal imaging and artificial intelligence to rapidly detect diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases, as well as systemic conditions like fatty liver, chronic kidney disease, and cardiovascular risk.

The team is finalizing a low-cost, cloud-connected retinal camera that could operate in clinics and rural settings without specialist staff. And with new disease modules in the pipeline—including a blood test-linked dementia screening tool—Avant is steadily building out a scalable, multi-condition platform designed to close the loop between early detection and timely intervention.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of preventive care, improving both life expectancy and quality of life for people around the world," added Vargas. "That's the mission behind everything we do."

Recently, Avant signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of Ainnova Tech—bringing leadership, data, and intellectual property together ahead of a scheduled FDA pre-submission meeting in July. Folding the joint venture into a single public entity would remove the current holding-company structure, streamlining everything from regulatory filings to revenue recognition.

Read this and more news for Avant Technologies at:

https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/21/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

Tempus Ai, Inc. (NASDAQ: TEM) is expanding its clinical impact through the validated performance of the CARE Program, a digital health platform from its subsidiary Ambry Genetics. Published data shows the tool identifies hereditary cancer risk with 99.5% accuracy by interpreting NCCN Guidelines—simplifying complex decision-making for non-specialist clinicians.

"CARE offers healthcare systems a quality, end-to-end solution that transforms how they identify the need for, implement, and scale genetic testing," said Tom Schoenherr, CEO of Ambry Genetics. "Because clinicians can trust CARE's comprehensive history collection and accurate risk assessment, they can feel confident expanding access to genetic services, improving outcomes for more patients, and making genetic testing a seamless part of their patient care and population health strategies."

The system integrates directly with EHRs and collects patient histories via mobile devices, flagging those eligible for further genetic testing or enhanced screening. This marks another step forward in Tempus' mission to make AI-powered precision medicine more accessible, scalable, and proactive.

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) unveiled new case studies demonstrating the power of its xPloration® platform—an AI-driven, high-throughput B-cell screening system that accelerates therapeutic antibody discovery.

"Thorough mining of primary B-cells from immunized animals presents a major challenge in therapeutic antibody discovery," said Dr. Bob Chen, Ph.D., Vice President, Discovery Systems, who gave the presentation, titled xPloration: Simplifying Deep Antibody Mining for Maximum Impact. "Traditional methods often restrict antibody diversity and require weeks to complete. In contrast, the xPloration platform processes millions of single B-cells and recovers thousands of antibody variants within hours, achieving impactful results."

The platform boosts both speed and diversity, giving partners a powerful edge in mining immune repertoires, and boosts the effectiveness of discovery programs by screening 10 times more single cells per day than other spatial separation techniques.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TVGN) is advancing development of an EBV-specific T cell therapy using its proprietary ExacTcell™ platform, with AI playing a central role in target selection.

"The mechanisms behind EBV-induced tumorigenesis, which includes the disruption of cellular pathways and the promotion of malignant growth by EBV proteins, have become increasingly clear in recent years," said Neal Flomenberg, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of Tevogen Bio. "Targeting these proteins with highly specific CTLs presents an exciting research frontier and the potential for meaningful therapeutic breakthroughs in EBV-driven cancers."

The company's internal AI division, Tevogen.AI, is helping identify immunologically active peptides across the Epstein-Barr virus genome to guide cytotoxic T lymphocyte development. This program could open the door to a new class of precision-engineered cell therapies for virus-induced cancers.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) and MIT have open-sourced Boltz-2, a next-generation biomolecular AI model that predicts both structure and binding affinity with unprecedented accuracy and speed. Trained on Recursion's NVIDIA-powered BioHive-2 supercomputer, Boltz-2 delivers near–free energy perturbation accuracy—at 1000x faster speeds—making it a breakthrough in AI-enabled drug discovery.

"Selecting the right molecules early is one of the most fundamental challenges in drug discovery, with implications for whether R&D programs succeed or fail," said Najat Khan, Chief R&D Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at Recursion. "Collaborations like this, bridging academic innovation and industry application, play an important role in advancing the field and, ultimately, improving how we develop and deliver medicines for patients."

The platform could drastically reduce time and cost barriers in virtual screening workflows across pharma and biotech.

