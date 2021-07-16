AI Infrastructure Market worth $79.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "AI Infrastructure Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2021 to USD 79.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, increasingly large and complex dataset, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=38254348

Hardware to account for the largest share of AI infrastructure market in 2021

The hardware segment is sub-segmented into a processor, memory, storage, and networking (switches, routers, and other equipment used to link servers in the cloud and connect edge devices). NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), Micron (US), Xilinx (US), Google (US), Samsung (South Korea), and Graphcore (UK) are a few of the companies that develop hardware needed for AI. The increasing need for hardware platforms with high computing power to run various AI software is a key factor fueling the growth of the AI infrastructure market.

Machine learning technology held the largest share of AI infrastructure market in 2020

Machine learning enables systems to learn without being explicitly programmed. This technology can reliably and quickly scan, parse, and react to anomalies. Machine learning enables systems to automatically improve their performance with experiences. Recently, AI and machine learning have been widely adopted to tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Several organizations are using machine learning to scale up customer communications, understand the spread of COVID-19, and help accelerate research and treatment processes.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI Infrastructure Market"

169 – Tables

60 – Figures

238 – Pages

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=38254348

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR in AI infrastructure market

APAC is the host to a few of the fastest-growing and leading industrialized economies such as China, Japan, and India in the world. It is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of new technologies and advancements in organizations across industries. Increasing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for finance, agriculture, marketing, and law applications is also driving the market in this region.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), IBM (US), Xilinx (US), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (US), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Micron Technology (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services (US) and so on.

Related Reports:

AI in Computer Vision Market with Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Artificial Intelligence (Chipsets) Market by Technology (Machine learning, Natural Language Processing, Context Aware Computing, Computer Vision), Hardware (Processor, Memory, Network), End-User Industry, and region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ai-infrastructure-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-infrastructure.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets