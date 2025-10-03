AI Inference Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market worth $105.22 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI inference PaaS market is anticipated to be valued at USD 18.84 billion in 2025 and USD 105.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the AI inference PaaS market is attributed to the surging adoption of generative AI and large language models (LLMs), which demand scalable, low-latency infrastructure for real-time deployment. As enterprises shift toward cloud-native AI architectures, PaaS providers emerge as critical enablers by offering flexible, cost-efficient, high-performance inference environments. Furthermore, the increasing integration of inference capabilities with industry-specific SaaS platforms is expanding use cases across sectors such as finance, retail, and healthcare, accelerating overall market adoption and growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on " AI Inference Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market "

AI Inference Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 18.84 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 105.22 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Deployment, Application, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Latency and bandwidth issues in cloud-only setups Key Market Opportunities Availability of on-demand inference for SMEs and startups Key Market Drivers Surging adoption of generative AI and large language models

By deployment, the public cloud segment is projected to account for the largest market share in 2025.

The public cloud segment is anticipated to capture the largest market share in 2025, driven by its scalability, cost efficiency, and wide industry accessibility. Hyperscale providers, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, have built robust infrastructures with advanced GPU and TPU resources, making them the preferred choice for deploying large-scale AI inference workloads. Public cloud models enable enterprises to rapidly operate generative AI, NLP, and computer vision applications without heavy upfront investment in infrastructure. The pay-as-you-go pricing model attracts SMEs and startups, who benefit from flexible cost structures and seamless integration with AI toolchains. With the rise of generative AI and LLM-driven applications requiring massive inference capabilities, public cloud providers continue to dominate, offering specialized AI accelerators, pre-trained APIs, and managed inference services that effectively address enterprise and developer needs.

IT & telecom segment is likely to grow at a high CAGR in the AI inference PaaS market from 2025 to 2030.

The IT & telecom sector is expected to register the highest CAGR in the AI inference PaaS market during the forecast period, fueled by rapid digitization, 5G deployment, and the rising demand for AI-powered customer experience management. Telecom operators leverage inference PaaS to optimize network performance, predict traffic loads, and deliver real-time analytics for seamless connectivity. In parallel, IT service providers adopt inference platforms to scale AI-enabled cloud services, enhance cybersecurity, and support enterprise clients in deploying AI workloads at speed. The integration of AI inference with edge computing unlocks new opportunities in low-latency applications, such as autonomous networks, IoT analytics, and immersive digital services. With increasing partnerships between telecom operators and hyperscalers and growing demand for sovereign AI in regional cloud ecosystems, the IT & telecom sector is emerging as a critical growth engine for AI inference PaaS adoption worldwide.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2030.

North America is likely to hold the largest share of the AI inference PaaS industry in 2030, supported by its advanced cloud infrastructure, strong presence of hyperscale providers, and early adoption of AI technologies across industries. The US leads the region, with tech giants, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, offering robust inference services tailored to generative AI, machine learning, and computer vision applications. The BFSI, healthcare, and media & entertainment sectors are among the heaviest users of inference PaaS, deploying it for fraud detection, medical imaging, personalized recommendations, and real-time analytics. A mature ecosystem of AI startups, venture capital investments, and research institutions further strengthens the innovation pipeline, ensuring continuous demand for inference capabilities.

Regulatory frameworks, such as the US NIST AI Risk Management Framework and Canada's AI governance initiatives, drive trust and responsible adoption, particularly in sensitive sectors, including finance and healthcare. Moreover, enterprises in North America are shifting toward hybrid and multi-cloud inference strategies to balance performance, compliance, and cost. The region is also witnessing significant adoption of sovereign AI frameworks, with enterprises emphasizing data localization and AI security. With strong enterprise AI budgets, high penetration of generative AI applications, and growing collaborations between hyperscalers and industry verticals, the region is expected to maintain its leadership position, serving as the hub for innovation and commercialization in the global AI inference PaaS market.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the AI inference PaaS companies include Microsoft (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), and IBM (US).

