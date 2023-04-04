AI in Project Management Market worth $5.7 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in Project Management Market is projected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2023 to USD 5.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Artificial intelligence (AI) already significantly impacts how people live their lives, and it will only get stronger. As AI advances, technology is being leveraged to increase productivity in business and industry. Project management is being significantly impacted by AI.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Project Management Market"

270 - Tables

49 - Figures

278 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=114598376

Cloud deployment to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The market for AI in project management is bifurcated into cloud and on-premises deployment. The market size for the cloud deployment option is anticipated to be greater and to grow at a faster rate throughout the forecast period. In recent years, cloud computing has become increasingly popular as internet connections have improved, and remote work has become more common. Organizations are building teams across the countries to enhance their project deliverables. Installing and supporting traditional software can be very challenging for a decentralized team, but with cloud-based software, anyone can access the solution remotely.

SMEs to account for higher CAGR during the forecast period

The market for AI in project management is bifurcated based on organization size into large enterprises and SMEs. The CAGR of SMEs is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. Organizations with employee numbers ranging between 1 and 999 are categorized under SMEs. It is very crucial for SMEs to focus on their projects as it dramatically impacts the business. Various business models and frameworks are used by organizations across industries. However, there is still a lack of a single robust roadmap dedicated to SMEs. It combines the applicable concepts of project management and AI techniques simultaneously and provides SMEs with integrated features to assist them in prioritizing and managing business projects.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=114598376

Asia Pacific to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The CAGR of Asia Pacific is estimated to be highest during the forecast period. The market demand for AI in project management is estimated to expand due to the rising acceptance of cloud deployment services by small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and the higher prevalence of connected devices in emerging economies. Major market participants have increased their investment in research & development, resulting in the creation of novel solutions, including project management tools based on mobile applications, opening the potential for the sector's future expansion.

Major vendors in the global AI in Project Management Market are IBM (US), Oracle (US), Hitachi (Japan), Adobe (US), Microsoft (US), TIS (Japan), ServiceNow (US), Atlassian (Australia), Alice Technologies (US), Aitheon (US), PMaspire (Singapore), Forecast (UK), ClickUp (US), Zoho (India), ProofHub (US), Azeendo (France), Bubblz (France), Lili.ai (France), RationalPlan (Romania), ClearStrategy (Ireland), Saviom (Australia), CodeComplete (Japan), monday.com (Israel), ImageGrafix (UAE), Orangescrum (US), Smartsheet (US), PSOhub (Netherlands), Bitrix24 (US), Asana (US), and Wrike (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Social Media Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cognitive Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2025

5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Video Conferencing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Cloud Computing Market - Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/ai-in-project-management-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/ai-in-project-management.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets