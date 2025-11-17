AI in Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 4.26 Billion by 2032, Driven by Predictive Analytics, Deep Learning & Real-Time Dietary Intelligence | DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the AI in Personalized Nutrition Market Size reached USD 1.12 billion in 2024 and is forecast to grow to USD 4.26 billion by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 18.19% during 2025–2032.

The sharp rise is propelled by rapid adoption of AI-driven dietary algorithms, automated nutrient analysis, precision supplementation engines, and consumer demand for real-time dietary insights linked to genetics, microbiome, metabolic biomarkers, and lifestyle data.

AI-driven nutrition systems-powered by deep learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing are reshaping the global nutrition industry by offering 70–90% more precise recommendations than generalized diet frameworks.

Market Growth Drivers: Acceleration in Smart Nutrition

DataM Intelligence highlights several measurable dynamics fueling market growth:

Over 52% of global nutrition app users now prefer AI-powered platforms for daily dietary planning and macronutrient optimization.

now prefer AI-powered platforms for daily dietary planning and macronutrient optimization. AI adoption in nutrition increased 34% YoY (2023–2024) , with AI logs analyzing more than 1.5 billion meals/month globally across leading platforms.

, with AI logs analyzing more than globally across leading platforms. Personalized supplementation demand rose 22% YoY , driven by algorithm-based micronutrient profiling.

, driven by algorithm-based micronutrient profiling. Integration of metabolic wearables (CGMs, microbiome trackers, biosensors) increased 44% YoY , feeding real-time data into AI nutrition engines.

, feeding real-time data into AI nutrition engines. AI-enabled allergen and sensitivity detection reduced dietary error-matches by over 60% , significantly improving compliance.

, significantly improving compliance. Digital grocery automation (AI-based food selection and meal-kits) grew 28% YoY, with embedded nutrition algorithms accounting for a large portion of consumer purchases.

These trends demonstrate that AI-based personalization is shifting from premium products to mainstream nutrition and wellness workflows.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Personalized Nutrition Market"

Market Segmentation Analysis

By Technology

The market is segmented into AI & Machine Learning, NLP, Computer Vision, Predictive Analytics, Deep Learning, and Others.

AI & Machine Learning accounted for the largest share in 2024-approximately 38% (USD 425 million) -driven by data-driven meal personalization and behavior analytics.

accounted for the largest share in 2024-approximately -driven by data-driven meal personalization and behavior analytics. Predictive Analytics captured 22% (USD 246 million) due to rising integration with metabolic wearables.

captured due to rising integration with metabolic wearables. Natural Language Processing (NLP) held 15% (USD 168 million) , enabling chatbot-driven nutrition coaching at scale.

held , enabling chatbot-driven nutrition coaching at scale. Deep Learning , the fastest-growing subsegment ( CAGR 20% ), is projected to surpass USD 750 million by 2032 due to adoption in microbiome prediction and nutrient absorption modeling.

, the fastest-growing subsegment ( ), is projected to surpass by 2032 due to adoption in microbiome prediction and nutrient absorption modeling. Computer Vision (12%) supports real-time plate recognition, logging over 250 million food images per month across major platforms.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based AI Solutions dominate with 68% share (USD 760 million in 2024) owing to scalable computation needs and cross-device integration.

dominate with owing to scalable computation needs and cross-device integration. On-Premise AI Solutions account for 32% (USD 360 million) and are preferred by clinical institutions and enterprise wellness providers, projected to reach USD 1.1 billion by 2032.

By End-User

Individuals/Fitness Enthusiasts represent the largest segment at 46% share (USD 515 million) , driven by subscription apps and D2C genetic kits.

represent the largest segment at , driven by subscription apps and D2C genetic kits. Fitness & Wellness Centers hold 27% (USD 302 million) due to AI-based metabolic programs integrated into gyms and elite performance centers.

hold due to AI-based metabolic programs integrated into gyms and elite performance centers. Healthcare Providers account for 20% (USD 224 million), projected to grow at 19% CAGR as AI nutrition becomes part of chronic disease management.

By Application

Meal Planning & Recommendations holds 34% share (USD 380 million) -driven by automated recipe engines analyzing macronutrients and biomarkers.

holds -driven by automated recipe engines analyzing macronutrients and biomarkers. Nutrient Analysis represents 25% (USD 280 million) ; this segment is expected to surpass USD 1 billion by 2032.

represents ; this segment is expected to surpass by 2032. Personalized Supplementation captures 18% (USD 200 million) , growing at >20% CAGR , supported by AI-driven micronutrient profiling.

captures , growing at , supported by AI-driven micronutrient profiling. Allergen & Sensitivity Detection (12%) is rising as personalized dietary restrictions become more clinically validated.

(12%) is rising as personalized dietary restrictions become more clinically validated. Health Monitoring and other applications (11%) integrate with biomarkers, wearables, and clinical dashboards.

Regional Insights

United States

The U.S. accounted for 44% of global revenue (USD 490 million in 2024), expected to exceed USD 1.9 billion by 2032.

Key quantitative drivers:

Over 63 million Americans use AI-powered health and nutrition platforms.

use AI-powered health and nutrition platforms. Healthcare integration of AI nutrition grew 38% YoY as providers adopt dietary intelligence for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular care pathways.

as providers adopt dietary intelligence for obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular care pathways. AI grocery-assist platforms account for 18% of U.S. digital grocery spend.

Japan

Japan's market reached USD 105 million in 2024, projected to reach USD 410 million by 2032 at 18.5% CAGR.

Key market indicators:

54% of Japanese consumers prefer precision meal-planning apps.

prefer precision meal-planning apps. Integration of AI nutrition within corporate wellness programs grew 32% YoY .

. Japan leads APAC in AI-linked microbiome analytics, with >1 million users enrolled in algorithm-driven gut-health programs.

Competitive Landscape

According to DataM Intelligence, the market includes a mix of nutrition-tech platforms, AI-driven consumer brands, healthcare integrators, and digital-first food delivery ecosystems.

Key Players:

Nestlé S.A. | EatLove, Inc. | Season Health, Inc. | Hungryroot, Inc. | Nutrium, Lda. | DNAfit Life Sciences Ltd. | Nutrigenomix Inc. | Instacart | Weight Watchers International, Inc. | Daily Harvest, Inc.

Highlights

Nestlé expanded its AI-driven nutrition division, enabling 15% YoY growth in personalized nutrition subscriptions.

expanded its AI-driven nutrition division, enabling in personalized nutrition subscriptions. EatLove processed over 200 million personalized meal recommendations , improving user adherence by 42% .

processed , improving user adherence by . Season Health scaled AI-enabled clinical nutrition support to 150+ healthcare systems in North America.

scaled AI-enabled clinical nutrition support to in North America. Hungryroot delivered >30 million AI-curated grocery boxes , reducing customer meal-planning time by 88% on average.

delivered , reducing customer meal-planning time by on average. Inside genomics-driven platforms (e.g., DNAfit, Nutrigenomix) reported 25–35% YoY increases in DNA-based nutrition demand.

(e.g., DNAfit, Nutrigenomix) reported increases in DNA-based nutrition demand. Instacart's AI nutrition engine saw 22% uplift in healthy shopping conversion through personalized grocery suggestions.

saw through personalized grocery suggestions. Weight Watchers launched AI-integrated metabolic mapping, reducing manual tracking time by 80%.

Collectively, top companies represent over 65% of global AI nutrition revenue and continue expanding into enterprise health, hospitals, and corporate wellness.

Market Outlook & Strategic Opportunities

AI personalization will dominate the nutrition industry, with more than 60% of global nutrition platforms expected to integrate AI by 2030.

expected to integrate AI by 2030. Multi-omics + AI convergence (genomics + microbiome + metabolic wearables) will redefine the next decade of nutrition science.

(genomics + microbiome + metabolic wearables) will redefine the next decade of nutrition science. Personalized supplementation-currently 18% of the market -is projected to exceed USD 1.2 billion by 2032 .

-is projected to exceed . Corporate and clinical integration is expected to grow >20% CAGR , making AI nutrition essential in preventive care programs.

, making AI nutrition essential in preventive care programs. Asia-Pacific is poised for breakout growth, with increasing adoption of digital health ecosystems and rising healthcare spending.

Conclusion

The AI in Personalized Nutrition Market is undergoing a profound transformation as AI becomes the backbone of individualized dietary guidance, metabolic optimization, and preventive healthcare. Growing from USD 1.12 billion in 2024 to USD 4.26 billion by 2032, the sector is expanding at a powerful 18.19% CAGR, driven by advancements in machine learning, biomarker integration, predictive analytics, and digital health uptake.

According to DataM Intelligence, companies that unify AI, multi-omics, real-time health data, and personalized supplementation ecosystems will lead the next decade of nutrition evolution-reshaping global health outcomes and advancing the shift toward precision dietary intelligence.

