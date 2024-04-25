AI in Healthcare: Unveiling the Future with a 42.20% CAGR Through 2029

USA News Group Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across several sectors the use of artificial intelligence (AI) is making a huge impact, with healthcare emerging as possibly receiving the largest boost. According to a new research report from analysts at Mordor Intelligence, the market for artificial intelligence in health care is set to explode at a CAGR of 42.20% through 2029. As the tech sector races to provide the market with solutions, several companies are emerging as leaders in aiding the healthcare sector, including Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC:AVAI), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEO:MSFT), Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT), Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA), and Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX).

Recently, Avant Technologies Inc. (OTC:AVAI) strengthened its AI-powered healthcare offerings by acquiring Wired-4-Health, a company specializing in healthcare technology and data services. This addition supports Avant's goal to create the first supercomputing network in the country. This network will offer big data and AI software companies a quicker, more potent, and more affordable computing infrastructure.

"Our strategy behind this acquisition was to enable Avant to deliver best-in-class data and system interoperability support services to the healthcare and life sciences sectors powered by AvantAI® and our high-density compute capabilities," said Tim Lantz, CEO of Avant Technologies. "At the same time, this exciting combination significantly strengthens our financial profile, offers massive commercial growth opportunities in one of Avant's largest target markets, and bolsters our internal customer support and R&D capabilities."

The goal of this deal is to bring together Avant Technologies and Wired-4-Health to improve how healthcare data is shared and used. By joining forces, they can use advanced AI and powerful computing to help healthcare and life sciences organizations deal with data and system challenges more easily and effectively.

This partnership improves the way transactions are processed, analyzes health outcomes, and ensures compliance, leading to better performance, more reliable data, and a more affordable, scalable system for customers.

"In the near term, if the healthcare industry expects to succeed in lowering costs while improving quality, the deployment of advanced AI, combined with more powerful, cost- effective compute capabilities will be critical to that success," said Angela Harris, Avant's Chief Operating Officer. "The addition of Wired-4-Health will position Avant as a key contributor in helping healthcare organizations solve complex problems at the intersection of cost, quality, compliance and technology."

Tech giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (NEO:MSFT) has also been aiding the healthcare sector, most notably with its Azure AI Health Bot, which helps create copilot experiences with healthcare safeguards. Microsoft is enhancing its Azure AI Health Bot services by adding new healthcare-specific safeguards and features, including integration with Microsoft Copilot Studio.

These upgrades allow healthcare organizations to create their own copilot experiences, with pre-built capabilities, templates, and connectors tailored to healthcare needs, supporting protocol-based workflows alongside AI-based answers, and ensuring compliance with industry standards and guidelines. Now the platform is already being put into use by big players, including by German pharma giant Roche.

"By leveraging Azure AI Health Bot to build copilot experiences for doctors, we are developing an intuitive, conversational interface that lets clinicians access and explore Roche's clinical documentations in a more natural way and to cope with the complexity and flood of information," said Dr. Georg Isbary of Roche Pharma Germany. "The pilot for this new user experience, powered by generative AI features and compliant with the necessary security standards, has been integrated into our systems and will be further tailored to regional market needs."

Long-time developer in the AI and machine learning (ML) space for healthcare, Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) signed a multi-year partnership with SacValley MedShare, one of California's largest and most established qualified health information organization, earlier this year. As per the deal, Health Catalyst will support SacValley's important mission through a broad set of technology solutions, including KPI Ninja by Health Catalyst, Healthcare.AI – a Health Catalyst Data Operating System (DOSTM) Platform module, and several other application solutions and Professional Services.

"We are honored to partner with SacValley MedShare on their continued journey to advance healthcare and are confident our technology, combined with our dedicated, skilled team members, will deliver the improved efficiency and support SacValley MedShare needs to achieve its healthcare transformation goals," said Dan Burton, CEO of Health Catalyst.

By choosing Health Catalyst's advanced data and analytics services, SacValley will enhance its ability to share and use information. This will lead to better service for those paying for healthcare, by making it easier to share important health details. This helps in delivering top-notch reports and care for patients.

"Transforming data from movable to usable is the alchemy of insights, turning raw potential into the gold of informed decision-making, ultimately forging a path towards health equity and improved outcomes," said John Helvey, Executive Director of SacValley MedShare. "This is the primary reason SVMS chose Health Catalyst as a transforming partner."

Another AI player is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA), which is making it easier and cheaper for other biopharma companies to produce important biological materials and organisms by using artificial intelligence (AI). Back in February 2024, Ginkgo announced the acquisition of key assets of Reverie Labs, which has built and used AI/ML tools to accelerate drug discovery. The acquisition of Reverie's infrastructure and software serves to help train large-scale AI foundation models, while four of Reverie's key AI team members will also be joining Ginkgo.

Gingko followed this up through a collaboration with UK-based biotech company Prozomix, to build out the production of next generation enzyme plates for active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing. The agreement aims to leverage Gingko's Enzyme Services and industry-leading AI/ML models along with Prozomix's existing enzyme libraries and deep experience manufacturing enzyme plates.

"API manufacturing is poised to greatly benefit from the latest in enzyme engineering and AI/ML enzyme models," said Cindy Chang, Senior Director, Business Development at Ginkgo Bioworks. "We are so excited to partner with Prozomix to get enzymes into as many API routes as possible and help partners meet both their COGs savings and sustainability goals."

Another developer helping to lead the way in AI-powered healthcare is Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX), which uses AI to pick out which treatments should be tested in clinical trials, while also letting biopharma companies to use their AI tools to do so also.

Last year, Recursion lined up a $50-million collaboration with AI chipmaking giant Nvidia for AI drug discovery. Then at the beginning of 2024, Recursion presented a demonstration of LOWE (Large Language Model-Orchestrated Workflow Engine), a new software designed to perform complex drug discovery tasks using a natural language interface. The platform is powered by Recursion's proprietary biological and chemical data, and can orchestrate experiments using Recursion's automated wet laboratories, unleashing the power of the Recursion Operating System in an easy-to-use tool.

"For the first time, we've taught Large Language Models to use many of Recursion's tools and data in the same way an expert scientist would, but much more simply and in a more scalable way," said Chris Gibson, Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO of Recursion. "LOWE provides an exciting glimpse into what we believe the future of drug discovery will look like – a first step towards the development of autonomous 'AI scientists' for therapeutic discovery."

https://usanewsgroup.com/2023/10/26/unlocking-the-trillion-dollar-ai-market-what-investors-need-to-know/

DISCLAIMER: This is a paid advertisement for Avant Technologies Inc. MIQ has been paid a fee for advertising and digital media from the company directly. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Avant Technologies Inc. which were purchased as a part of a private placement and reserves the right to buy and sell shares. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Investing in securities carries a high degree of risk.