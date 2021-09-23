AI in Drug Discovery Market is projected to reach US$ 10.93 Billion by 2031, Finds Transparency Market Research

- Growing incidence of chronic diseases around the world is driving the demand for drugs that can help in reducing the mortality rate, thus boosting the growth prospects of the market

- Surging investments in R&D activities for the development of effective drugs for various diseases are expected to have a profound impact on the market

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is at the forefront of modern technologies, and has penetrated life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors extensively. Drug discovery mechanisms are gaining traction with the help of AI. Hence, based on these factors, the AI in drug discovery market is expected to observe steady growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on various aspects associated with the growth of the AI in drug discovery market. According to the analysts at TMR, the global market for AI in drug discovery is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period. The global AI in drug discovery market stood at 0.35 Bn in 2020 and is expected to cross the valuation of US$ 10.93 Bn by 2031.

The use of AI in drug discovery has accelerated extensively over the years. AI has emerged as a viable option for overcoming time constraint faced due to traditional research methods. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for drugs to decrease the spread of the coronavirus infection in the body is increasing at a rapid rate. AI is proving to be a boon for speeding up the research for COVID-19 drugs. Exscientia, a tech firm using AI to discover drugs, recently entered into an agreement worth US$ 70 Mn with the Bill andMelinda Gates Foundation to develop and discover drugs that will help in treating the COVID-19 infection. Such developments are projected to fuel the growth of the AI in drug discovery market.

Key Findings of Report

Oncology to Emerge as Fast Growing Application

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death around the world. The cases of cancer are increasing steadily across the globe. AI can assist researchers to understand how cancer cells become resistant to anticancer drugs. These findings can help researchers to design and develop drugs accordingly. Furthermore, the demand for drugs to treat serious cancer cases is on the rise. This factor is likely to propel the AI in drug discovery market.

Mindful AI to Further Shape Market Growth Structure

Mindful AI, which is still in the nascent stage, has the potential to gain substantial popularity in the upcoming years. It is emerging as an appropriate solution for creating drugs that are more effective. Mindful AI can boost a pharmaceutical organization's ability to innovate and improve the effectiveness of drugs. All these factors are likely to add to the growth of the AI in drug discovery market.

Pharmaceutical Companies Leveraging AI Platforms for Enhanced Drug Delivery Mechanisms

Many well-established companies in the pharmaceutical sector are taking advantage of AI platforms for enhancing target identification and validation. AI models assist in accelerating clinical trials and understand diseases more clearly.

Below are some of the major companies collaborating with AI companies to enhance drug development:

AstraZeneca recently collaborated with Mila, a machine learning company for maximizing its potential in drug discovery and developmen

Optellum, a lung-health AI firm partnered with Johnson & Johnson's Lung Cancer Initiative to use its AI-based clinical decision support platform for accelerating developments in lung cancer treatment

Some well-entrenched players in the AI in drug discovery market are Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BlackThorn Therapeutics, BioSymetrics, Cyclica, GNS Healthcare, and Exscientia.

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market: Segmentation

AI in Drug Discovery Market, by Drug Type



Small Molecules





Large Molecules



AI in Drug Discovery Market, by Application



Oncology





Infectious Diseases





Neurological Disorders





Rare Diseases





Metabolic Diseases





Cardiovascular Diseases





Others



AI in Drug Discovery Market, by End User



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies





Contract Research Organizations





Academics & Research





Others



AI in Drug Discovery Market, by Offering



Software





Services



AI in Drug Discovery Market, by Technology



Machine Learning





Other Technologies



AI in Drug Discovery Market, by Region



North America





U.S.







Canada





Europe





Germany







U.K.







France







Italy







Spain







Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific





China







India







Japan







Australia & New Zealand

&





Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America





Brazil







Mexico







Rest of Latin America





Middle East & Africa





GCC Countries







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

