AI in Cybersecurity Market to Reach $154.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 23.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global AI in cybersecurity market growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for enhanced security solutions, the increasing number of cyber-attacks in several industries, and the rising adoption of digitalization in security solutions.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "AI in Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Hardware, Software, and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, and Cloud Security), Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Content-aware Computing), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, Automotive & Transportation, Government, and Defense, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032." According to the report, the AI in cybersecurity industry generated $19.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $154.8 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.

AI in cybersecurity is the use of AI technologies and processes to improve the protection of computer networks, systems, and data against cyberattacks and cyber-attacks. It refers to the use of AI algorithms and machine learning, as well as other AI-related technologies, to identify, prevent, or respond to real-time security incidents. AI in cybersecurity provides the ability to improve the speed, precision, and effectiveness of security operations. It enables organizations to better protect and defend complex and constantly evolving cyber threats.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global AI in cybersecurity market growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for enhanced security solutions, the increasing number of cyber-attacks in several industries, and the rising adoption of digitalization in security solutions. However, the high implementation cost of AI in cybersecurity solutions, and the dearth of skilled cybersecurity experts and education hamper market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments and innovation strategies and the surge in demand for real-time threat detection is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global AI in cybersecurity market in the upcoming years.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/185892

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $19.2 Billion Market Size in 2032 $154.8 Billion CAGR 23.6 % No. of Pages in Report 293 Segments Covered Offering, Deployment Mode, Security Type, Technology, Industry Vertical and Region Drivers The rise in demand for enhanced security solutions. The increasing number of cyber-attacks in several industries. The rising adoption of digitalization in security solutions. Opportunities Increasing investments and innovation strategies. The surge in demand for real-time threat detection. Restraints High implementation cost of AI in cybersecurity solutions. The dearth of skilled cybersecurity experts and education.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global AI in cybersecurity industry. The increasing adoption of real-time threat detection solutions in security operations has proliferated the demand for AI in cybersecurity market. It is the key to optimizing cyber security processes with the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and including cloud solutions.

Furthermore, there is a rise in the need for proactive and prompt threat identification and response in organizations, as cyber-attacks expand and become more complex and prevalent. Leveraging automation trends and the use of smart data in security solutions could lead to advanced real-time threat protection. These factors have propelled the growth of AI in cybersecurity solutions among industries.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/185892

The software segment to retain its lion share throughout the forecast period-

Based on offering, the software segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is estimated to retain its lion's share throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The adoption of AI in cybersecurity continues to grow across various industries and rising demand for software services to build and deploy new security systems.

The on-premise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

Based on deployment type, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. As on-premise deployment mode may provide an extra level of security to the organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the cloud segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2032. This is due to the increase in the adoption and susceptibility of wireless networks, as facilities increasingly rely on wireless networks for data transfer.

The network security segment to rule the roost by 2032-

Based on security type, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.

The machine learning segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period-

Based on technology, the machine learning (ML) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the context-aware computing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2032-

Based on region, North America garnered the major market share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue. The region's robust industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, has been an early adopter of AI in cybersecurity that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2032. As the key players are investing heavily in automation and AI in cybersecurity to enhance productivity, improve efficiency, and address labor shortages are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Buy this Complete Report (293 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ai-in-cybersecurity-market/purchase-options

Leading Market Players: -

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

GenDigital

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global AI in cybersecurity market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Cyber Security Market Expected to Reach $478.68 Billion by 2030

Healthcare Cyber Security Market Expected to Reach $57.25 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Expected to Reach $1,581.70 Billion by 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Social Media Market Expected to Reach $12 Billion by 2031

Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Expected to Reach $88.2 Billion by 2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research