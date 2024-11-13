AI in Construction: Revolutionising the Construction Industry Event in House of Lords, 22 November

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, 22 November 2024, the historic House of Lords will host the landmark event " AI in Construction ," an exclusive gathering to explore how AI is transforming the construction sector. This prestigious event will feature a keynote by Dinis Guarda, with additional panel insights by speakers Louize Clark and Ilyas Oren.

' AI in Construction ' will showcase how AI is reshaping planning, execution, and sustainability in the construction industry. Leading industry experts will share invaluable insights into the cutting-edge AI tools and technologies that are already making significant inroads into traditional construction practices. The event is a pivotal platform for fostering high-level discussions among industry leaders, government officials, engineers, architects, and academics.

"AI is reshaping almost every industry. Its integration into construction and engineering promises profound transformation - an industry where bidding and tendering, project planning, procurement, budgeting, regulatory compliance, data processing, precise cost estimation, safety, and risk management are crucial. The ' AI in Construction' event offers an exceptional opportunity for professionals to come together, learn from inspiring industry leaders, and connect. It's a chance to explore the innovative technologies that are shaping the future of construction and enhancing the ways we work and collaborate in this vital field", says The Honourable Richard John Evans , organiser of the event and Founder of AFFINITY.

'AI in Construction': Special Features of the Event

The 'AI in Construction' event features distinguished speakers, each bringing unique expertise and perspectives on the transformative role of AI in the construction industry. About the featured speakers:

Dinis Guarda , keynote speaker, is an author, influencer, Founder and CEO of Ztudium Group, AI.DNA, Businessabc, Smart Cities DNA, and Citiesabc. Dinis has been advising governments and major global corporations on AI and 4IR. He will share his keynote about how AI is reshaping, disrupting the construction and real estate industry, from the use of generative design tools to innovative sustainability solutions.

According to Dinis Guarda:

"The construction industry contributes to approximately 13% of the world's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) the McKinsey & Company reports. This sector encompasses a wide range of activities, including real estate development, infrastructure projects, and industrial construction, all of which play a crucial role in economic development and employment worldwide.

The 'AI in Construction' event is a showcase of innovations like generative design and optimisation, predictive analytics for project management, AI-enhanced safety monitoring, autonomous and smart equipment, and robotics and automation. With AI poised to disrupt the $379 trillion industry, the event urges the business leaders, governments, and policy makers to come together and contribute to the alignment and redesign of the industry."

Louize Clark , a researcher and serial entrepreneur Founder of Keeping Ahead. She has been working with the UK Government and major corporations. She will speak about the pivotal "golden thread of AI data," emphasising its significance in creating a smarter and safer construction industry.

"Safety in Construction is not just a concept but a necessary foundation for building a smarter, safer, and more efficient construction industry. The 'AI in Construction' event is an opportunity to weave together technology, insight, and action to reshape how we design, build, and sustain our infrastructure", says Louize.

Ilyas Oren , CEng FCIBSE MIET, a professional and expert in the construction industry will address the topic of achieving "Net Zero with AI in Construction", highlighting the importance of AI-driven digital twins and their role in reducing operational carbon emissions and promoting environmental responsibility.

"Digital twin technology is the key to carbon neutrality and sustainability in the construction industry. Achieving net zero in construction isn't just a distant goal; it's a tangible reality we can reach with the integration of AI. By leveraging intelligent systems to optimise energy use, material efficiency, and sustainable practices, we can build a future where construction meets the needs of today without compromising tomorrow.

The 'AI in Construction' event aims to highlight the pressing need for innovative approaches within the UK and global construction industry, particularly in light of the ongoing housing and environmental issues that call for effective and sustainable solutions", says Ilyas Oren.

Key topics of discussion at the 'AI in Construction' event

The AI in Construction event will explore key topics, including:

The transformative impact of AI across the industry: Focuses on AI's predictive analytics for safety enhancements, enabling proactive risk mitigation, operational efficiency, better inventory management, and improved on-site security.

How AI optimises planning and design: by analysing historical data to streamline processes, reduce costs, and enhance overall efficiency.

Resource management: Showcasing AI's ability to allocate materials and labour effectively, curbing waste, and boosting productivity.

AI's role in predictive supervision, enabling timely equipment maintenance and seamless project timelines.

AI's positive contributions to environmental sustainability. It will emphasise how AI can help reduce material waste and energy consumption, align with global sustainability objectives, and ultimately lessen environmental impact.

"Artificial intelligence is revolutionising the way we tackle complex processes by introducing cutting-edge tools that streamline operations and elevate them to new heights. With capabilities such as machine learning, natural language processing, and generative AI, these innovative solutions are poised to transform the future of our industry in exciting ways. Get ready for a redefined experience that harnesses the power of technology to enhance our work like never before.", says Lord David Charles Evans of Watford.

Dinis Guarda, the keynote speaker, will release his latest research publication, ' AI in Construction and Real Estate ', with a Foreword by The Lord David Evans of Watford

British publisher, entrepreneur and philanthropist, Member of the House of Lords,during the event. This research book highlights the radical transformation of the combined global real estate and infrastructure market, including the residential, commercial, and industrial assets. Powered by Ztudium Citiesabc, Constructionabc and Booksabc, the book is available in publication, audiobook, ebook, and website.

The 'AI in Construction' event is expected to draw over 100 construction professionals.

About AFFINITY Construction Collaboration

AFFINITY facilitates seamless information exchange among key stakeholders in the construction sector, fostering collaboration and enabling the sharing of crucial insights on topics ranging from Innovation, Diversity, ESG, Modern Methods of Construction etc.

This platform serves as a dynamic hub, connecting professionals and allowing them to discuss vital aspects of our construction industry. It presents a unique opportunity for networking and engagement at the highest level including our Special Interest Groups meeting regularly.

About The organiser Honourable Richard John Evans

The Honourable Richard John Evans is an international networker and business leader with a background in construction supply chains, modern construction methods, foreign direct investment, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure and real estate investment. Richard has founded multiple global companies like Balmoral Global Capital Ltd, ACE Modular Construction and Anglo Eastern Timber Alliance, and AFFINITY, a Construction Collaboration leading worldwide and encompassing major verticals like Turkiye GB and Saudi GB.

