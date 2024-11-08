AI In Construction And Real Estate - Disrupting The $379 Trillion Industry: Book Research By Dinis Guarda & Ztudium

LONDON, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 'AI in Construction and Real Estate' is a book research publication, audiobook, ebook and website that reflects on the radical transformation of the combined global real estate and infrastructure market, encompassing residential, commercial, and industrial assets, was valued at an impressive $365.51 trillion in 2023, with projections estimating it to reach approximately $379.03 trillion in 2024 *source Precedence Research. It's a new book and research by Dinis Guarda, powered by Ztudium Citiesabc, Constructionabc and Booksabc.

AI In Construction

'AI in Construction and Real Estate', Dinis Guarda's latest research book, serves as a comprehensive guide, or "blueprint", to look at the new disruptive powers of artificial intelligence (AI) in one of the world's most complex and evolving sectors, the construction and real estate industries, paving the way for innovation and advancements in efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

According to the World Bank (2023), the construction industry accounts for approximately 13% of global GDP. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Global Status Report 2022 noted that "the buildings and construction sector accounted for 37% of energy and process-related CO2 emissions in 2021" and "represents about 40% of global employment.

From blockchain smart contracts, digital twins, BBIM (Business Building Information Model), construction tenders, to smart project management, legal management of documentation, and predictive maintenance to risk mitigation and property valuation, the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4IR and special AI is redefining every facet of construction and real estate. AI and blockchain technologies are transforming radically the very fabrics of the construction, real estate and property development industry tectonic plates foundations and infrastructure.

In an age where radical technologies are reshaping industries, 'AI in Construction & Real Estate' serves as an essential guide for the industry professionals, organisations, innovators, and scholars interested in understanding and leveraging the full spectrum of artificial intelligence in these critical sectors.

'AI in Construction and Real Estate' explores how technology, at large, AI-powered tools, and all the related 4IR Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies are pole positioning to optimise project timelines, enhance safety, streamline property transactions, and contribute to sustainable, energy-efficient buildings.

'AI in Construction and Real Estate' by Dinis Guarda: A Blueprint for Transforming the Industry

'AI in Construction and Real Estate' is a door to understanding the challenges and opportunities of how AI will change 360 the entire construction and infrastructure and forever disrupt the real estate and property industry. Divided into three major sections, it covers an overview of the industry's scale, the latest technological trends like BIM and digital twins, and the transformative impact of AI on project planning, safety, and efficiency.

The book provides actionable steps, such as setting clear AI goals, building data infrastructure, selecting appropriate AI tools (e.g., machine learning, computer vision), addressing cybersecurity, fostering collaboration between AI and industry experts, and investing in training. With a focus on continuous improvement and sustainability, it empowers leaders to drive innovation, meet regulatory goals, and optimise performance across construction processes.

'AI in Construction and Real Estate' goes on defining how the application of AI, BIM, Data, digital twins, Blockchain in construction, are now revolutionising the entire construction, real estate, property industry. It covers both theoretical insights and practical applications, and also highlights the real-world case studies that illustrate AI's transformative power in these industries.

The book addresses also how AI can be used to predict and manage incidents, earthquakes, natural disasters in construction and real estate. The 'AI in Construction and Real Estate' is a research and graphic publication that addresses the challenges of AI adoption, reskilling and training, data security, and the ethical considerations, providing a balanced outlook on the future of AI in construction and real estate. The book has a special chapter by Louize Clark and features case studies from major construction companies and government agencies working on AI and Blockchain solutions.

"The advent of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies has penetrated various fields of society, and its application in the field of construction and engineering has and will bring revolutionary changes to the industry. Construction, engineering processes, budgets, and costs are important foundations in any construction project, involving complex legal, financial, regulatory, data processing, precise cost prediction and control, and effective risk management.

AI, particularly through Machine Learning, NLP, and Generative AI, possesses transformative data processing capabilities and intelligent algorithms that is and will revolutionise the construction industry. It enhances the efficiency and accuracy of every stage of a construction project, from physical and digital realms to architecture, engineering, planning, measurements, and cost management, injecting new solutions and igniting innovation across the field," emphasises Dinis Guarda, Founder and CEO of Ztudium Group, and Author of 'AI in Construction and Real Estate.'

"Calling all developers, architects, real estate investors, and data scientists! Get ready to explore 'AI in Construction & Real Estate,' an eye-opening journey packed with invaluable insights into cutting-edge tools and strategies transforming the industry. Discover how you can unlock greater efficiency, boost profitability, and embrace innovative practices for a brighter future," said Dilip Pungliya, Partner and Board Member of Ztudium Group, researcher and AI scientist.

'AI in Construction and Real Estate' is written by Dinis Guarda, co-edited by Dilip Pungliya, published by Ztudium Booksabc, Powered by Citiesabc.com, Constructionabc - built on ztudium's proprietary AI.DNA technologies.

The print book, ebook, and audiobook will be launched in the event 'AI In Construction' 22nd November 2024, in the House of Lords, hosted by Lord David Evans of Watford. Coordinated by the Hon Richard Evan with a keynote by Dinis Guarda and speakers Louize Clark and İlyas Oren. The event is organised by AFFINITY - Construction Collaboration. Subscribe for the event here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ai-in-construction-tickets-936561198757?utm_experiment=test_share_listing&aff=ebdsshios

For more information visit businessabc.net AI In Construction

Media Contact: Pallavi Singal, Content Head and Senior Editor

London, UK, New Delhi, India

email: pallavi.singal@ztudium.com

Mobile +91 97171 11375

About Dinis Guarda

Dinis Guarda is an author, entrepreneur, founder CEO of Ztudium, Businessabc, Citiesabc, sportsabc.org, and Wisdomia.ai. Dinis is an AI leader, researcher and creator who has been building proprietary solutions based on technologies like digital twins, 3D, spatial computing, AR/VR/MR. Dinis is also an author of multiple books, including "4IR AI Blockchain Fintech IoT Reinventing a Nation" and others. Dinis has been collaborating with the likes of UN / UNITAR, UNESCO, European Space Agency, IBM, Siemens, and governments like USAID, and Malaysia to mention a few. He has been a guest lecturer at business schools such as Copenhagen Business School. Dinis is ranked as one of the most influential people and thought leaders in Thinkers360 / Rise Global's The Artificial Intelligence Power 100, Top 10 Thought leaders in AI, smart cities, metaverse, blockchain, fintech.

About AI.DNA

AI.DNA is a multidisciplinary R&D artificial intelligence global interdisciplinary Labs to reinvent Humanity and foster social impact in cities and countries with AI. The brainchild of Dinis Guarda is the AI division of ztudium group. It offers AI.DNA Labs - AI R&D + GPU Data Center. AI.DNA offers the more advanced AI R&D GPUs, LLM Data AI Centers. It empowers businessabc.net, citiesabc.com, sportsabc.org, LegalABC, Constructionabc, Smart cities DNA. It offers state of the art solutions and integrating LLMs Data GPUs cutting edge solutions that serve and empower any business, government, organisations.

About ztudium booksabc

Booksabc is a R&D publishing division created by Dinis Guarda and managed by Ztudium dedicated to exploring the intersection of research and development, knowledge, technology, creative, sports and wellbeing industries and global impact through the world of augmented immersive books, audiobooks and edutainment MStores.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2552003/Ztudium_Group.jpg