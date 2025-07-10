AI in Aviation Market worth $4.86 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI in aviation market is expected to reach USD 4.86 billion by 2030, from USD 1.75 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 22.6% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The AI in aviation market is witnessing rapid growth, propelled by advancements in machine learning, computer vision, sensor fusion, and natural language processing technologies. Airlines and airports are leveraging AI to enhance operational efficiency, reduce delays, and improve passenger experience through real-time decision-making, predictive maintenance, autonomous systems, and intelligent customer service. The growing push toward digital aviation infrastructure, including smart airports, AI-powered ATC, and automated baggage handling, is further accelerating adoption. As sustainability becomes a key focus area, AI is also enabling fuel optimization, efficient flight routing, and emission tracking across fleets. Meanwhile, rising air traffic and congestion have pushed aviation stakeholders to adopt AI-based traffic flow management and aircraft health monitoring to ensure safety and minimize downtime. Technology providers, OEMs, and aviation software companies are increasingly collaborating to develop scalable AI platforms tailored to airline operations and airspace systems.

Infrastructure is estimated to be the largest solution segment in 2025.

The infrastructure segment is estimated to hold the highest share of AI in the aviation market in 2025, primarily due to the massive digital transformation occurring globally at airports and ground facilities. As aviation stakeholders prioritize operational efficiency, safety, and passenger satisfaction, airport operators are investing heavily in AI-powered infrastructure systems, particularly biometric boarding, baggage tracking, intelligent security screening, and predictive maintenance of airport assets. Another key factor for this segment's dominance is the complexity and scale of airport operations. Modern international airports handle millions of passengers annually, with sprawling logistics networks, baggage systems, and critical infrastructure that must operate seamlessly. AI-enabled systems solve this complexity by automating queue management, optimizing gate allocations, and using real-time analytics to predict and mitigate delays. Airports like Changi (Singapore), Heathrow (UK), and Hartsfield-Jackson (US) have already deployed AI for crowd management, facial recognition, and automated check-ins. Ground control and airside infrastructure also rely on AI for safety assurance. Runway monitoring systems, ground vehicle tracking, and environmental monitoring are now powered by AI-driven sensors and algorithms.

Supervised learning is expected to be the largest technology segment during the forecast period.

The supervised learning segment is expected to lead the AI in aviation market due to its proven reliability, structured data requirements, and broad applicability across core aviation functions. In aviation, where safety, accuracy, and predictability are paramount, supervised learning is the most trusted AI technique because it learns from labeled datasets, making its outputs more transparent, explainable, and certifiable than others. For instance, machine learning models trained on historical maintenance logs and sensor data can accurately predict component failures, reducing unplanned downtime and increasing aircraft availability. This technology is widely implemented in critical aviation use cases, such as predictive maintenance, weather forecasting, air traffic control optimization, and pilot assistance systems. Airlines and MRO providers favor supervised algorithms for these tasks because they deliver high precision and can be validated against known outcomes. Additionally, supervised learning is foundational in customer-facing AI solutions like dynamic pricing, personalized travel experiences, and fraud detection in ticketing systems. With growing airline focus on revenue optimization and passenger loyalty, these applications continue to expand.

North America is expected to be the largest regional market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to lead the AI in aviation industry due to its mature aviation infrastructure, early adoption of advanced technologies, and strong presence of major airlines, OEMs, and technology providers. The region is home to industry leaders like Boeing, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell, Delta, and United Airlines, which heavily invest in AI-driven solutions across fleet operations, predictive maintenance, flight optimization, and customer experience. US and Canadian airports are among the first to deploy AI-based passenger processing, biometric boarding, and apron monitoring systems, supported by collaborations with AI-focused start-ups and cloud service providers like Microsoft, AWS, and IBM. Furthermore, regulatory bodies like the FAA have demonstrated openness to AI pilot programs in air traffic management and flight operations under safety oversight. The region also benefits from high digital maturity, robust R&D funding, and access to top AI talent from leading universities and private labs. These factors accelerate the deployment and scale of AI use cases across commercial aviation. With continuous investments in smart airport infrastructure, data-driven airline operations, and digital airspace initiatives, North America is well-positioned to remain the global leader in AI adoption within the aviation industry.

Amadeus IT Group S.A. (Spain), Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Electric Company (US), Microsoft (US), and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US) are among the key players in the AI in aviation companies.

