AI-Generated video "SCO Poetic Saga" released ahead of SCO Tianjin Summit

Xinhuanet

30 Aug, 2025, 14:56 GMT

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Xinhuanet: 

Prior to the opening of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, an AI-generated creative video titled "SCO Poetic Saga" was released by Xinhuanet, blending classical poetry with modern imagery to showcase the spirit of unity, cooperation and shared development among SCO member states.

AI-generated video “SCO poetic Saga”

The video features renowned verses of ten poets from SCO countries, including Chinese poet Zhang Ji, Russian poet Alexander Pushkin, and Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore.

Through AI-driven re-creations, their works are brought to life. The AI-generated visuals are strikingly detailed and imaginative: camel bells dissolve into flowing Silk Road landscapes, a rainbow bridges East and West, and freight trains traverse deserts and mountains -- all seamlessly woven with poetic lines to create an immersive artistic experience.

The video consists of three parts, namely Silk Road Harmony, Hearts Interlinked, and Shared Prosperity, illustrating how ancient wisdom continues to inspire contemporary cooperation.

In the video, scenes of camel caravans and rainbow bridges symbolize trade and connectivity. Images of new transport corridors, energy projects, and cultural exchanges underscore the SCO's achievements.

With poetry and AI as its tools, the production conveys a message of cultural resonance across time and space, presenting the SCO as a community of shared journeys and a vision of common prosperity.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2761481/AI_generated_video_SCO_poetic_Saga.mp4

