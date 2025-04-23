"AI for All, All for Safety", Geely Auto Unveils Groundbreaking Innovations for Tech and Safety at Auto Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Auto showcased its commitment to safety innovation and technological advancements with a series of new announcements at Auto Shanghai 2025, including the launch of a new self-developed and self-produced battery brand – the Geely Golden Short Blade Battery, and the world's largest standalone safety laboratory – the Geely Global Safety Center, as well as the unveiling of its technology-focused, robust SUV prototype – the Geely Galaxy Cruiser.

Geely's Tech-Focused and Robust SUV Galaxy Cruiser

The company introduced the Galaxy Cruiser, a tech-focused SUV prototype powered by cutting-edge "full-domain AI" technology. This vehicle can seamlessly switch between pure electric, hybrid, and extended-range modes, adapting to various terrains and driving conditions in real time. It also features an AI-driven four-wheel-drive system, enabling exceptional performance in both urban and off-road environments.

The Galaxy Cruiser emphasizes safety with five innovative features: no loss of control, no self-ignition, no loss of connectivity, no collisions, and no sinking. It is equipped with a "full-power" AI digital chassis, allowing unique capabilities such as crab walking, on-the-spot turning, and even autonomous drifting. The vehicle also features Geely's new Golden Short Blade Battery, which uses patented bulletproof materials to prevent deformation, fire, or explosion. Additionally, the SUV includes advanced satellite connectivity and an industry-first "vehicle-mounted sonar and water radar," enabling it to float on water for up to two hours at a speed of over 8.5 km/h.

Geely also announced the establishment of JiYaoTongXing, a new battery industrial group focused on advancing battery safety, energy density, and charging speed under the "Golden Short Blade Battery" brand. Furthermore, the company will open the Geely Global Safety Center, a state-of-the-art facility accessible to the entire automotive industry, to promote collaboration and progress in automotive safety. Geely is also sharing its patent for a battery pack bottom impact testing device to support the adoption of critical EV safety standards.

With these innovations, Geely Auto reaffirmed its commitment to prioritizing safety, accessibility, and sustainability while advancing intelligent mobility solutions. By integrating AI with cutting-edge safety features, Geely is paving the way for a safer, greener, and smarter future in the automotive industry.

