AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions Market to Reach USD 10912.78 Million by 2030, Fuelled by Advancements in Healthcare Technology | Infinium Global Research

PUNE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a recent publication from Infinium Global Research, a detailed examination of the AI-enabled Imaging Solutions Market is presented, encompassing both global and regional perspectives. This report delves into the analysis of various segments and sub-segments while shedding light on how drivers, constraints, and macro indicators impact the AI-enabled imaging solutions market in both the short and long terms. Within this comprehensive report, you'll find a thorough exploration of trends, forecasts, and the monetary values associated with the global AI-enabled imaging solutions market. Notably, the revenue generated by the AI-enabled imaging solutions market reached USD 1,906.95 million in 2022, and it is anticipated to reach USD 10,912.78 million by 2030, with a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Revolutionizing Medical Imaging Through AI

AI-enabled Medical Imaging Solutions represent an innovative healthcare technology that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms and machine learning techniques to revolutionize the acquisition, analysis, interpretation, and management of medical images. These cutting-edge solutions provide invaluable assistance to healthcare professionals, especially radiologists and clinicians, across various aspects of medical imaging, diagnosis, and patient care.

Leveraging the capabilities of AI and machine learning, these solutions enhance image quality, eliminate distortions, amplify intricate details, and rectify flaws—critical in medical imaging, where accurate diagnosis hinges on precise and high-quality images. AI's power lies in its ability to facilitate early detection and diagnosis of diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular conditions, and neurological disorders, by analyzing medical images like X-rays, MRIs, and CT scans. AI can discern subtle patterns and anomalies that may elude human radiologists. The scope of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions continues to expand, offering transformative potential to various facets of healthcare and medical imaging.

Driving Forces of AI-Enabled Imaging Solutions

Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) form the bedrock of market growth. Continuous progress in AI and ML algorithms has ushered in more precise image analysis, interpretation, and automation, underpinning the development of AI-enabled imaging solutions. The rising demand for automation and enhanced efficiency further drives market growth. Industries across sectors are increasingly seeking ways to automate tasks that involve visual data, optimizing efficiency, reducing errors, and minimizing operational costs. The proliferation of vast amounts of image and video data, often termed "big data," serves as fertile ground for training and enhancing AI models. This data originates from diverse sources, including medical imaging, surveillance cameras, drones, and satellites.

However, maintaining data privacy and security remains a critical concern, particularly in medical imaging, which frequently involves sensitive patient information. AI-enabled medical imaging solutions are poised to offer myriad opportunities, from improving healthcare outcomes and efficiency to fostering innovation. By assisting radiologists and clinicians in identifying subtle abnormalities in medical images, these solutions can lead to earlier and more accurate diagnoses, ultimately resulting in enhanced patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs through timely interventions.

North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Rises

North America is expected to maintain dominance in the AI-enabled imaging solutions market, propelled by factors such as its advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments, robust research, and innovation ecosystem. Specifically, the United States and Canada boast highly developed healthcare systems replete with hospitals, medical centers, and diagnostic facilities ideally suited for AI-powered medical imaging solutions implementation. The region has witnessed significant investments in healthcare technology and artificial intelligence, with support from venture capital firms and government agencies, particularly in the context of medical imaging. Furthermore, North America is home to numerous prestigious research institutions, universities, and technology giants actively driving medical imaging research and pioneering AI algorithms and solutions designed to enhance diagnoses and patient care.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market. With a significant portion of the world's population residing here, this region presents an extensive and diverse patient pool ripe for the implementation of AI-enabled solutions to enhance healthcare access and efficiency. Moreover, the region grapples with a rising burden of diseases, including chronic conditions and cancer. AI-enabled medical imaging can play a pivotal role in addressing these healthcare challenges by providing faster and more accurate diagnoses and treatment recommendations.

Segmentation Overview

The global AI-enabled imaging solutions market encompasses various key segments:

Offering :

: Software Tools/Platform



Services

Image Acquisition Technology :

: X-ray



Computed Tomography



Magnetic Resonance Imaging



Ultrasound Imaging



Molecular Imaging

End User :

: Hospitals



Clinics



Research Laboratories & Diagnostic Centers



Cybersecurity

Technology :

: Machine Learning



Natural Language Processing



Context-Aware Computing



Computer Vision

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the market such as Arterys, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE HealthCare, IBM Watson Health (is now Merative), IMAGEN, Lunit Inc., Quibim, Aidoc, and EnvoyAI (acquired by TeraRecon).

As AI continues to redefine the landscape of medical imaging, providing unparalleled insights, enhancing efficiency, and fostering innovation, its transformative potential within healthcare is set to revolutionize the global industry. For a comprehensive analysis of specific segments, emerging market trends, competitive dynamics, and growth prospects, please refer to the full research report.

