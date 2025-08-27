AI, electrification, and fleet digitalization in focus at Telematics & Connected Mobility 2025 in Vilnius

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gurtam has unveiled the latest details of its flagship event, Telematics & Connected Mobility 2025 , set to take place on 10–11 September 2025 in Vilnius, Lithuania. Bringing together fleet operators, telematics service providers, experts, and hardware manufacturers, the two-day conference will showcase the technologies and strategies driving the next era of connected mobility.

Two tracks, one goal: actionable insights

Gurtam has a long record of organizing industry-related events for fleet management, IoT, and telematics professionals.

The conference program will feature two parallel tracks — Business & Strategy and Tech & Engineering — supported by a large-scale technology expo. Attendees will gain both visionary perspectives and practical tools they can apply immediately, from market forecasts to hands-on case studies.

Among the most anticipated presentations is "Perception vs Reality: The Actual Trends and Features of the European Fleet Telematics Market," will be led by Andrew Jackson of PAVE Insight. Drawing on nearly two decades of industry research, Jackson will present data-backed insights into telematics penetration, hardware patterns, and the opportunities emerging as Europe transitions beyond 3G networks.

Artificial intelligence will also take center stage through a series of talks, including "Telematics Meets AI: Architecture, Implementation, and Business Impact" by Gurtam CEO Aliaksei Shchurko, and "AI-Powered Mobility: Vision, Precision, Prediction" by Arturs Burnins, CEO of ATOM Mobility. The program will culminate in a high-level panel moderated by Amy Nordrum, Executive Editor at MIT Technology Review, exploring the intersection of AI, electrification, and the evolving mobility ecosystem.

Alongside the conference sessions, the technology expo will feature leading companies showcasing innovations in telematics, IoT, and mobility solutions. Exhibitors include global players in hardware manufacturing, connectivity, software platforms, and industry-specific applications - spanning sectors such as logistics, smart cities, agriculture, construction, and mining. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore recent devices, integration tools, and real-world deployments firsthand, making the expo a key complement to the speaker program.

Albert Komar, Head of Gurtam brand, commented: "Telematics & Connected Mobility has always been about more than technology - it's about connecting people, ideas, and innovations that shape the future of transport and business operations. This year's agenda delivers both visionary perspectives and practical tools our audience can implement immediately."

Registration for Telematics & Connected Mobility 2025 is still open. To learn more about the agenda and secure your place, visit https://conference.gurtam.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2758963/Gurtam_Telematics_conference.jpg