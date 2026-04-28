AI-Driven Cooling Revolution Transforms Data Centers Cooling Market as Efficiency Demands Surge | CAGR 19.2%

LONDON, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistence Market Research, a leading management consulting firm, has released this update on the data center cooling market. These systems are critical for maintaining optimal temperatures in data centers, ensuring uptime, performance reliability, and energy efficiency across rapidly expanding digital infrastructure.

The global data center cooling market is growing at an accelerated pace, expected to be valued at around US$13.6 billion in 2026 and projected to reach US$46.3 billion by 2033, with a CAGR of 19.2% in the coming years. This strong growth trajectory is driven by the rapid expansion of AI workloads, high-performance computing (HPC), and hyperscale cloud infrastructure. As rack densities increase beyond traditional limits, advanced cooling solutions such as liquid cooling, hybrid systems, and AI-enabled thermal management are becoming essential. Market dynamics indicate a clear shift away from conventional air-based systems toward more efficient, scalable, and sustainable cooling architectures.

Surge in AI-Driven High-Density Computing

The rapid rise of generative AI, machine learning, and HPC workloads is significantly increasing heat generation within data centers. Rack power densities are now reaching 50–100 kW, far exceeding the capabilities of traditional air-cooling systems. This shift is driving widespread adoption of advanced cooling technologies such as direct-to-chip liquid cooling and immersion cooling. For example, GPU-based AI servers can generate over 1,200 W per accelerator, requiring highly efficient heat dissipation mechanisms. As a result, hyperscale operators are redesigning their cooling infrastructure to support these extreme thermal loads. Liquid cooling solutions offer superior performance, enabling precise temperature control while reducing energy consumption.

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In 2025, demand for AI infrastructure surged globally, accelerating investments in next-generation cooling systems. Companies are increasingly integrating AI-driven monitoring tools into cooling systems, allowing predictive thermal management and reducing downtime risks. Beyond hyperscale environments, edge data centers are also adopting compact, high-efficiency cooling systems to support latency-sensitive applications. This trend ensures sustained demand for innovative cooling technologies across multiple data center formats.

Key Highlights

The global data center cooling market is projected to grow from US$13.6 billion in 2026 to US$46.3 billion by 2033, registering a strong CAGR of 19.2%.

Air cooling leads the technology segment with over 53% share, driven by cost efficiency and legacy compatibility.

Liquid cooling emerges as the fastest-growing segment, fueled by AI and high-density workloads.

North America holds the leading regional share of over 36% in 2026, whereas Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a CAGR of 24.6%.

Strategic collaborations between cooling vendors and semiconductor companies are accelerating innovation in liquid and AI-driven thermal management systems.

The global data center liquid cooling market size is projected to rise from US$5.7 Bn in 2026 to US$29.2 Bn by 2033. It is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 26.4% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2033.

Rising Energy Efficiency Regulations and Sustainability Goals

Stringent environmental regulations and corporate sustainability commitments are playing a major role in shaping the data center cooling market. Governments and regulatory bodies are enforcing stricter energy efficiency standards, pushing operators to adopt advanced cooling systems that reduce power consumption and carbon emissions. For instance, policies such as the EU Energy Efficiency Directive and similar frameworks globally require continuous improvements in Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE). Traditional air-cooled systems typically operate at PUE levels of 1.4–1.6, whereas advanced liquid cooling solutions can achieve PUE values below 1.2, resulting in energy savings of up to 30–40%. In regions such as Northern Europe, heat reuse initiatives are gaining traction, where excess heat from data centers is redirected to residential and commercial heating systems. This not only improves energy efficiency but also creates new revenue streams for operators.

In North America and Asia Pacific, large technology firms are committing to net-zero emissions, further accelerating the adoption of energy-efficient cooling technologies. Vendors are responding by developing eco-friendly solutions that use less water and optimize thermal performance.

Key Highlight: Strategic Collaboration between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA in 2025

A standout development in 2025 was the collaboration between Schneider Electric and NVIDIA to accelerate the development and deployment of AI factories at scale. The partnership focuses on delivering ready-to-deploy data center solutions, including reference designs and infrastructure tailored for high-performance AI workloads, integrating power, cooling, and control systems.

The initiative centers on creating standardized, scalable architectures that support NVIDIA's accelerated computing platforms. Schneider Electric contributes expertise in data center infrastructure, including power distribution, cooling, and sustainability, while NVIDIA provides advanced AI computing technologies. The collaboration aims to simplify and speed up the build-out of AI-ready data centers globally.

The joint effort is aligned with the rapid growth of AI infrastructure demand, particularly supporting the expansion of AI factories. The solutions emphasize efficiency, resilience, and sustainability, helping operators deploy high-density environments more effectively while addressing increasing energy and infrastructure requirements.

This development highlights a broader shift in the data center cooling market toward integrated infrastructure ecosystems, where compute, power, and thermal management solutions are co-designed. It underscores the growing importance of partnerships between technology providers and infrastructure specialists to enable scalable, energy-efficient AI data centers.

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Segmentation Insights: Air Cooling Dominance Meets Rapid Liquid Cooling Expansion in High-Density Era

Air cooling leads the technology segment, accounting for over 53% of the market, supported by its cost-effectiveness, ease of deployment, and compatibility with legacy infrastructure across enterprise and colocation facilities. It remains the preferred choice for data centers operating at moderate rack densities, benefiting from innovations such as containment systems and free-cooling techniques that enhance efficiency without major redesign. In contrast, liquid cooling is the fastest-growing segment, driven by rising adoption in AI, machine learning, and HPC environments where rack densities exceed traditional thresholds. Its ability to deliver superior heat dissipation, reduce energy consumption, and support compact infrastructure is accelerating deployment in hyperscale data centers. A notable development in 2025 includes increasing collaborations between cooling providers and GPU manufacturers to co-design liquid-cooled server architectures, enabling optimized thermal performance and faster adoption across next-generation data center builds.

Regional Insights: North America Leads While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Hub

North America holds the largest share of the data center cooling market, accounting for over 36% of market share, driven by a strong presence of hyperscale data centers and advanced AI infrastructure. The United States leads with massive data center clusters such as Northern Virginia, supported by significant investments from cloud providers and favorable regulatory policies promoting energy efficiency.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.6% through 2033. Rapid digitalization, increasing internet penetration, and strong government support are fueling data center expansion across China, India, and Southeast Asia. High rack densities and rising electricity demand are accelerating the adoption of liquid cooling technologies in the region.

Europe follows with a substantial market share, driven by strict sustainability regulations and widespread adoption of energy-efficient cooling systems. Countries such as Germany, the UK, and those in Scandinavia are leading in green data center initiatives, including free cooling and heat reuse systems.

Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players in the data center cooling market include Schneider Electric, Vertiv Group Corp., Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Carrier, STULZ GmbH, Rittal, CoolIT Systems, and Asetek.

Schneider Electric focuses on integrated cooling and energy management solutions, leveraging partnerships with AI and semiconductor companies to strengthen its position.

Vertiv emphasizes modular cooling systems and liquid-cooling innovation to cater to hyperscale and edge deployments.

Daikin Industries and Johnson Controls invest in sustainable HVAC technologies, targeting energy-efficient data center operations.

Carrier and STULZ GmbH specialize in precision cooling and advanced air management systems for enterprise and colocation facilities.

CoolIT Systems and Asetek are pioneers in liquid cooling technologies, expanding their presence through collaborations with chip manufacturers.

Key strategies across the market include investments in R&D for liquid and immersion cooling, partnerships with GPU and AI hardware providers, and the development of AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions. Companies are also adopting modular and Cooling-as-a-Service (CaaS) models to enhance scalability and reduce upfront costs for customers.

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Market Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Services Design and Consulting Installation and Deployment Support and Maintenance



By Technology

Air Cooling

Liquid Cooling

Hybrid Cooling

By Data Center Size

Small and Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By End User

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprises

Hyperscale Data Centers

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