AI-Driven Advertising to Surge from $370B in 2022 to $1.3T by 2032

USA News Group News Commentary

Issued on behalf of Scope AI Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group News Commentary – The use of artificial intelligence is on the rise, with the advertising and marketing sector gaining some of the most benefits. Analysts are already projecting major gains, with Statista projecting advertising spending enabled by AI amounted to a respectable $370 billion in 2022, but will rise significantly to $1.3 trillion by 2032. According to analysts at McKinsey & Company who are projecting generative AI (gen AI) could add $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy. Several tech companies have recently enhanced the integration of AI in marketing, offering swift, secure, and cost-effective solutions for businesses to adopt AI technology in advertising over the past week, including: Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE).

The article continued: Seeing the extraordinary speed of AI's advancements and impacts, combined with surging private- and public-sector demand, is causing regulators in the USA and EU to issue legislation calling for action. Now analysts are trying to determine whether the GenAI boom is setting up to be another bubble, or a legitimate long-term investment opportunity.

SCOPE AI ENGAGES WITH AD AGENCIES AND NETWORKS TO OPTIMIZE GEM PLATFORM

Scope AI Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) (FSE: VN8) ("Scope" or the "Company") today announced its collaboration with several leading ad agencies and ad networks. This initiative aims to gain insights into the primary challenges these organizations face in analyzing the efficacy of different ad creatives and page layouts, as well as the difficulties and costs associated with testing.

These friendly collaborations are part of Scope AI's commitment to ensuring that the functionality and features of its GEM (General Enterprise Machine Learning) platform are the best market-product fit. By engaging directly with industry professionals, Scope AI is gathering critical feedback to refine and enhance GEM's capabilities, making it a more valuable tool for advertisers, brands, agencies, and Adtech service providers.

GEM, Scope AI's flagship product, is designed to revolutionize the advertising technology sector through advanced AI-driven visual recognition and neural network technology. The platform will enable users to streamline processes, maximize return on ad spend, and analyze user behavior through custom neural networks without the need for expensive and risky live campaign testing.

"Our approach is to start with the pain points of our potential users and build solutions based on those insights," said James Young, CEO of Scope AI Corp. "We believe in understanding the real-world challenges faced by our partners, rather than falling into the common software trap of 'build it and they will come.' This collaboration ensures that GEM is not just another tool, but a solution that addresses the specific needs of the advertising community."

Scope AI's commitment to innovation and user-centric development is further evidenced by its expanding development team, which is focused on incorporating feedback from these collaborations into the GEM platform. By doing so, Scope AI aims to deliver cutting-edge AI solutions that drive growth, productivity, and campaign performance in the advertising technology sector.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope AI at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META), the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, recently said it had found "likely AI-generated" content used deceptively on its Facebook and Instagram platforms. In its latest quarterly security report, the social media company reported that certain accounts were masquerading as Jewish students, African Americans, and other concerned groups, targeting audiences primarily in the United States and Canada. These activities were linked to STOIC, a political marketing firm based in Tel Aviv.

"With the issues with AI, we're concerned with Meta's inability to evaluate, particularly advertising and paid content related to the elections," said Christina O'Connell, manager of shareholder engagement at Ekō, a corporate accountability organization representing Meta's retail shareholders.

In a statement, Meta said its commitment to responsible AI principles, board oversight, efforts to tackle misinformation and disinformation, and the creation of watermarking tools enhance transparency regarding the impact of its products.

"AI tools help us identify and remove content that violates our policies, in some cases even before users report it to us," said Meta in the statement. "We have also built one of the largest independent fact-checking networks of any platform, with more than 90 partners around the world to review and rate viral misinformation in more than 60 languages."

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a designer of human-centered AI solutions serving customers in talent acquisition, was recently tapped by talent agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) as a tech partner to build and operate an early-stage database housing replicas of its clients' digital likenesses. Dubbed 'The CAA Vault', the in-house service was launched in September 2023 to scan, capture, and securely store clients' digital likenesses (face and body) and voice, with the intent to give talent ownership, control and permission over their digital identities to address issues of consent, credit, and compensation related to AI usage.

CAA and Veritone are boasting that their collaboration is an example of "the power of ethical AI" that showcases the "importance of fostering responsible practices within the entertainment industry."

"Ethics-led and talent-friendly applications of emerging technologies, like AI, are a top priority for CAA, driving us to innovate new ways to support and protect artists," said Alexandra Shannon, head of strategic development at CAA. "The launch of The CAA Vault is one such innovation. By partnering with a trusted organization like Veritone, we can maintain the security of the artist's assets, while working to ensure that AI is responsibly integrated into opportunities across the entertainment landscape."

As per the deal, CAA is accessing Veritone's Digital Media Hub technology to store the intellectual property for participating talent, with Veritone ingesting, organizing and storing the digital assets and all associated metadata, like synthetic counterparts, including digital scans and voice recordings.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL), parent company to Google and YouTube, recently stated a press roundtable ahead of Google's Marketing Live event, that advertisers will get prominent placement for the platforms' generative AI search features. AI Overviews will incorporate ads above, below, and within AI-generated search results, according to Rachel Melgaard, Google's Director of Global Search.

"We've been testing this for a while now and we've actually found that people find these ads really helpful and advertisers can find these ads effective," said Melgaard. With these updates, Google bolstered its already massive search advertisement business improving its generative-AI powered search results, and building up on the more than $46 billion in revenue the company made last quarter.

This followed upon when Google introduced a suite of ad products powered by generative AI, tools that could produce instant copy and images, in mid-2023.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE), a global leader in digital media and marketing solutions, recently announced the new Adobe Express for Enterprise, built to empower businesses to accelerate marketing content creation and extend easy, on-brand content production to communications, sales and other business users.

"With the exponential growth in demand for personalized experiences, companies must find new ways to supercharge the production of content that connects with customers and elevates their brands," said Govind Balakrishnan, senior vice president, Adobe Express Product Group and Creative Cloud Services at Adobe. "Adobe Express for Enterprise is the only solution that brings together enterprise-grade brand management, intuitive tools, advanced AI designed to be safe for business and seamless workflows with world-class creative apps – empowering individuals across the enterprise to produce more impactful, on-brand content faster than ever before."

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

info@usanewsgroup.com

(604) 265-2873

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Scope AI Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares Scope AI Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ own shares of Scope AI Corp. which were purchased as a part of a private placement. MIQ reserves the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of Scope AI Corp. at any time thereafter without any further notice. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the above mentioned company; this is a paid advertisement, and we own shares of the mentioned company that we will sell, and we also reserve the right to buy shares of the company in the open market, or through further private placements and/or investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.