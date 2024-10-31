AI Could Be Key to Improving Project Success Rates

"We are on the brink of understanding how GenAI technologies will fundamentally revolutionise project management and organisations," said Lysan. "While some of the technical improvements our research shows may be expected, the unexpected gains the high users of AI are seeing to human skills, like creativity and collaboration are particularly striking.

"It is crucial for project professionals to seize the opportunities offered by AI to improve the success of their projects, but we must be cautious not to become over reliant on new technology. AI is incredibly powerful, but it is only as good as the data it has to work with. We must be extremely careful that the information we feed into GenAI tools is accurate, and free from bias. And we must check that the outputs make sense. The role of human oversight is indispensable in this process.

"By using AI tools our work can become more effective and have a greater impact, however, it is critical to maintain control, feed the AI tools with the correct information, verify the information provided by AI and assess its validity. Project managers can harness the opportunities of AI but should view AI tools as junior partners - which have huge potential but still require oversight."

