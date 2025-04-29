AI as a Service Market worth $91.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI as a Service Market is expected to significantly increase from USD 20.26 billion in 2025 to USD 91.20 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 35.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

Increasing demand for cost-effective AI solutions, cloud adoption, and demand for increased business efficiency drive the AI as a Service Market. AIaaS plays a key role in helping organizations boost data analytics performance, drive automation, and create more meaningful customer engagement. Furthermore, improvements in machine learning, natural language processing, and AI frameworks contribute to the market's growth in all segments of the industry.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Market size available for years 2020–2030 Base year considered 2024 Forecast period 2025–2030 Forecast units USD (Billion) Segments Covered Product Type, Organization Size, Business Function, Service Type, End User, and Region Geographies covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Companies covered Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), OpenAI (US), NVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), FICO (US), Cloudera (US), ServiceNow (US), HPE (US), Altair (US), SAS Institute (US), DataRobot (US), Databricks (US), C3 AI (US), H2O.ai (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Domo (US), Intellias (US), Mistral AI (France), Rainbird Technologies (UK), BigML (US), Yottamine Analytics (US), Scale AI (US), Landing AI (US), Synthesia (UK), Yellow.ai (US), Cohere (Canada), Anyscale (US), Abridge (US), Inflection AI (US), Glean (US), Codeium (US), Arthur (US), Levty AI (US), Unstructured.io (US), Clarifai (US), DeepSearch (Austria), Katonic AI (Australia), MindTitan (Estonia), Viso.ai (Switzerland), MonkeyLearn (US), and Softweb Solutions (US).

BFSI Enterprise End User will register the largest market share during the forecast period.

With the growing implementation of AI as a Service (AIaaS) to improve operational performance, risk management, and customer satisfaction, the BFSI sector is positioned to lead the AIaaS market. AIaaS empowers companies with advanced analytics, fraud detection, personalized services, and automation, all without significant infrastructure costs. The need for real-time insights, regulatory compliance, and security measures drives the increasing demand for AI solutions in BFSI. Furthermore, AI-driven chatbots, virtual assistants, and predictive analytics play a role in simplifying customer engagements and providing personalized financial guidance, strengthening the use of AIaaS in this sector. The industry's continual digital evolution and emphasis on creativity position it as a critical force in the AIaaS market.

No-Code or Low-Code ML Tools Product Typeis poised for the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

No-code or low-code machine learning (ML) tools are expected to experience the most significant growth in the AI as a Service (AIaaS) market because they are easy to use for those with limited coding skills. These tools allow companies to create and use AI models without deep coding knowledge, thus democratizing AI applications throughout industries. They are reducing the time and the cost involved in implementing AI by a lot and making it easy for organizations of any scale to integrate AI into their workflows. Demand for rapid prototyping, customization, and automation fuels the demand for no-code/low-code platforms, which offer flexibility and scalability, enabling businesses to innovate fast and stay agile, and thus, this market is growing at an accelerated pace.

North America accounts for the largest market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the share of AI as a Service Market due to the advanced technology infrastructure and the presence of large AI providers such as IBM, Google, and Microsoft. The region benefits from the early adoption of AI in prominent industries such as healthcare, finance, and retail to automate, generate analytics, and improve customer service. Huge investments in AI research and development and profound government support for AI innovations also add to the market growth. North America's robust cloud infrastructure and widespread digital transformation initiatives further create an ideal environment for the growth of AIaaS. The region's focus on cutting-edge solutions and the growing demand for AI-driven insights from enterprises ensure its leadership in the AIaaS market.

Top Key Companies in AI as a Service Market:

The major players in the AI as a Service Market include Microsoft (US), IBM (US), Google (US), AWS (US), OpenAI (US), NVIDIA (US), Salesforce (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), and HPE (US).

