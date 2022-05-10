AI and Automation in Banking Industry to Top US$ 182 Bn Amid Growing Adoption of Advanced Financial Techniques

- AI and Automation in Banking Market to Register 22.8% CAGR as Inclination Towards Personalized Financial Services Grows

- Fact.MR offers unbiased analysis on the global AI and automation in banking market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also provides in-depth insights into key trends and factors influencing the sales through different segmentation including component, technology, solution, application, and regions.

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sales in the AI and automation in banking market are projected to reach US$ 182 Bn, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period (2022-2032).

As per the study, the global AI and automation in banking market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 23.3 Bn in 2022, going up from US$ 16.5 Bn in 2021. Growing preference for personalized financial services is increasing the adoption of advanced services in banking sector.

Hence, leading financial institutions such as JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and others are integrating technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in their systems. This is boosting the adoption of AI and automation in banking over the coming years.

In addition to this, requirement for real-time data for stock market and to identify money laundering techniques in the banking sector will drive the demand for automated AI banking systems over the forthcoming decade.

Subsequently, proliferation of work from home trend is augmenting the implementation of technological advancements such as AL and ML across financial institutions. The adoption of such technologies is expected to fuel sales in the market.

For Critical Insights into the Market, Get Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7218

Also, rising use of mobile banking activities is simplifying the transaction processes. However, the generation of massive amount of data in the process is encouraging the usage of AI and automation in banking.

Besides this, funding offered by financial institutions and governments for the enhancement of security systems and data management services is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

According to the Australian Government Productivity Commission, around 5 terabytes of digital data was generated globally in 2002, but it is now generated in almost 2 days. Hence, almost 90% of the world's data is generated in just 2 years.

Thus, as per Institute for Development and Communication (IDC), nearly 44 trillion gigabytes of data were generated in 2020. The generation of such a massive amount of data in the financial sector is anticipated to fuel the demand for AI and automation in banking.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) US$ 16.5 Bn Estimated Year Value (2022E) US$ 23.3 Bn Projected Year Value (2032F) US$ 182 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 22.8%

Key Takeaways:

Based on technology, natural language processing AI and automation in banking segment is projected to grow at CAGR 21.8% during the forecast period.

In terms of component, the hardware segment is estimated to record growth at 22.6% CAGR through the assessment period.

China AI and automation in banking market is estimated to reach nearly US$ 12.6 Bn by the end of 2032.

by the end of 2032. The U.S. is estimated to dominate the global AI and automation in banking market, surpassing US$ 64.6Bn during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Japan AI and automation in banking market is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 21.1% until 2032.

Growth Drivers:

Favorable government policies regarding the implementation of AI and automation in banking will bolster the growth in the market.

Adoption of AI microchips and microprocessors to improve the processing speed of AI-driven software in banking sector propelling the demand in the market.

Restraints:

Growing concerns regarding data privacy and data management is likely to hinder the use of AI and automation in banking.

Lack of skilled professionals to handle AI-driven software might restrain the demand in the market.

High installation cost of AI and automation in banking will hamper the sales in the market in the coming years.

Request Methodology & Get a Glimpse of Our Expertise

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7218

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers operating in AI and automation in banking market are developing innovative and cost-effective products to increase their revenue and gain a strong foothold in the market. Some of the players are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their business across the globe.

For instance,

March 2020 : Scotiabank partnered with MaRS and C100 to upgrade its product portfolio and enhance the accessibility to these technologies, especially artificial intelligence.

: Scotiabank partnered with MaRS and C100 to upgrade its product portfolio and enhance the accessibility to these technologies, especially artificial intelligence. In 2022, Intel launched the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit version 2022.1. The application of this technology is projected to add audience analytics to kiosk and digital signage.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC

Oracle Corporation

Intel Corporation

More Valuable Insights on AI and Automation in Banking Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global AI and automation in banking market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This report also provides key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing the sales in AI and automation in banking market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Component

AI and Automation in Banking Services

AI and Automation in Banking Hardware

AI and Automation in Banking Software

By Technology

Deep Learning & Machine Learning AI and Automation in Banking

Natural Language Processing AI and Automation in Banking

Computer Vision AI and Automation in Banking

Others AI and Automation in Banking Technologies

By Application

Customer Service

Back Office

Financial Advisory

Compliance and Security

Risk Management

Other Applications

By Solution

AI and Automation in Banking Customer Service Analytics

AI and Automation in Banking Data Analytics & Visualization

AI and Automation in Banking Fraud Detection

AI and Automation in Banking Customer Relationship Management

Other AI and Automation in Banking Solutions

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7218

Key Questions Covered in the AI and Automation in Banking Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of AI and automation in banking market in 2022?

What will be the growth rate of the global AI and automation in banking market during 2022-2032?

Which are key drivers bolstering the growth in AI and automation in banking market?

Which are the factors hindering the growth in the AI and automation in banking market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global AI and automation in banking market during 2022-2032?

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain

Personal Finance Mobile App Market: Increasing adoption of smartphones is projected to surge the demand for personal finance mobile app to track spending patterns. Furthermore, ease in handling multiple financial tasks without the need to make visit to financial institutions is likely to promote the application of personal finance mobile app.

WiFi Kiosks Market: WiFi kiosks market is expected to gain traction in the coming years due to its rising use as a tracking device to track and record visitors in healthcare, IT, and other sectors. Also, growing requirement to test air quality and traffic is surging the use of WiFi kiosks in the coming years.

Cloud-based Predictive Analytics Platform Market: Growing penetration of smart gadgets such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets leads to the generation of voluminous amount of data. Thus, the rising need to handle such a huge quantity of data is propelling the demand for cloud-based predictive analytics platform.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, chemical, and materials, to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trusts us in critical decision making.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jp

SOURCE Fact.MR